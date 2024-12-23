Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Many of us say we wish we knew what was around the corner to help us plan and prepare for it better. But, sadly, most of us don’t have the ability to do so.

There are people, whoever, who are said to have the power to be able to say what’s going to happen in the future. One of those is a mystic named Nostradamus, who has been able to predict what is going to happen many hundreds of years in the future.

Nostradamus has allegedly previously predicted many events in history including, most recently, the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. He also allegedly foresaw the Great Fire of London in 1666, Hitler’s rise to power in 1919, the two world wars from 1914 to 1918 and 1939 to 1945, and even the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

So, with such accurate predictions to his name, what has Nostradamus predicted for 2025, and did any of his 2024 predictions come true? Here's all you need to know.

What did Nostradamus predict would happen in 2025?

Nostradamus made six main prophecies for the upcoming year. Brace yourself before you read on because most of them aren't great. Here are the predictions:

Natural disaster

In Nostradamus’ writings, he alludes to “earth shaking” and “rivers overflowing,” which many interpret as signs of environmental upheavals. In the context of 2025, these phrases align with escalating climate change concerns.

Nostradamus also spoke of “fires and droughts” which could also be refernece to the global climate crisis, including wildfires, droughts, and floods.

Advancements in space exploration

Nostradamus wrote about “lights in the sky” and “new worlds discovered”, and these writings are often seen as references to space exploration. In 2025, space agencies like NASA, along with private companies such as SpaceX, are set to achieve significant milestones.

NASA’s Artemis programme aims to return astronauts to the Moon, while Mars exploration missions continue to advance.

Global conflict

The mystic predicted “cruel wars” and described a period marked by “great powers clashing”. There are many conflicts happening throughout the word right now which this could relate to.

Nostradamus’s prediction of “a decrease in the influence of established Western countries and the emergence of new world powers” aligns with observable shifts in global politics.

Economic turmoil

In a cryptic reference to “coin leather,” Nostradamus is believed to have predicted financial instability or a shift in economic systems. Financial experts believe this could be about inflation and the rise of digital currencies such as cryptocurrency.

Nostradamus also warnings of “fortunes lost overnight” which could be a scary sign of something bad to come in 2025.

Medical breakthroughs

Nostradamus said there would be huge advancements in medical technology, specifically predicting “significant improvements in illness prevention and treatment.” There is expected to be huge innovations in artificial intelligence in healthcare, personalised medicine and more next year.

There may be new treatments for chronic diseases and better preventive healthcare solutions for illnesses such as dementia.

Cyber threats

One of Nostradamus’s more ominous predictions involves a “significant cyberattack on global infrastructure.” In an increasingly interconnected world, the possibility of a major cyberattack will highly likely remain a worry throughout 2025.

What did Nostradamus predict would happen in 2024 - and did anything come true?

Nostradamus made some concerning predictions for 2024. He predicted there would be war with China, and while this hasn’t exactly come true there are worries that the US and China could be about to enter in to a trade war. So, perhaps this will spill over in 2025.

He also predicted there would be further climate disaster, and this year we have seen more record high temperatures, but also record rainfall and also extreme winds.

There are some things the mystic predicted that definitely didn’t come true, such as Prince Harry becoming King and a new Pope coming to power.

Who was Nostradamus?

Nostradamus was a French astrologer, born Michel de Nostradame, who was best known for his book Les Prophéties, a collection of 942 poetic quatrains which allegedly predicted future events. He was born on 14 December 1503 and died on 2 July 1566. Another book, Nostradamus: The Complete Prophecies for the Future, includes the 16th century writings of the philosopher Nostradamus which have been interpreted by Mario Reading.

Academic experts do not believe that Nostradamus had any genuine supernatural prophetic abilities and instead say that the associations made between world events and Nostradamus’s quatrains are the result of misinterpretations or mistranslations. These academics also argue that Nostradamus’s predictions are very vague, meaning they could be applied to any happening.