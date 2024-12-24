Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Old Moore’s Almanac has been making predictions about the next year for over 200 years - and the 2025 list includes a baby for Taylor Swift but also an assassination attempt on Elon Musk.

Another year is drawing to a close and another new one is upon us. As we think ahead to 2025, it’s natural to wonder what will happen in the upcoming year.

Luckily, there are some very special and talented people out there who can use their powers to be able to give us an insight into what will happen in the next 12 months. One of the most popular sources people look to every year is Old Moore’s Almanac, which is an astrological almanac which has been published in the UK for over 200 years. It is looked at every year by people who wish to know what is in store both at home and across the world in the year to come.

Old Moore’s Almanac will turn 260 years old in 2025, making it one of the oldest almanacs in the world, but it still has the same green cover it has had for decades. It is the first, Irish and original. The almanac is still published annually and gives predictions of world events for the year to follow.

So, just what does Old Moore Almanac predict will happen in 2025, and what predictions from 2024 came true? Keep reading to find out what you need to know, and for even more predictions about the year ahead you can read all about what Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga has said she thinks will happen in 2025 too, plus the six 2025 predictions of French astrologer Nostradamus.

Old Moore Almanac 2025 predictions including attempts on the lives of Elon Musk and Donald Trump, a baby for Taylor Swift and Prince William coming to the throne.

What are Old Moore’s Almanac predictions for 2025?

Here are the predictions Old Moore’s Almanac has made for 2025:

Assassination attempt Elon Musk

More than one plane crash

Robots in our houses

2025 will not be remembered fondly at all in economic terms

Fall of the US dollar

Bitcoin becomes part of multiple federal reserves.

Euro is in danger of collapse

Mexico, Canada and USA will form an economic union, with no financial borders, like the EU

New Umero currency from Canada, USA and Mexico

There will be another attempt on Donald Trump’s life

Trump may not see out his term

Change of Pope

Return to traditional values, religion and family life

A baby for Taylor Swift

The throne will go to Prince William

What predictions from Old Moore’s Almanac came true?

Old Moore’s Almanac's predictions have been widely reported because of their accuracy. Old Moore famously said that Kate Middleton was pregnant for a second time before it was announced in September 2014, and that the baby’s name would be Charlotte, for example.

In previous years, Old Moore predicted that rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, would have mental health problems and that Trump would run for president again. He also predicted the rise of Bitcoin over 10 years ago. Significantly, he also predicted the Covid-19 pandemic a year before it happened.

There were a number of 2024 predictions that were listed by Old Moore’s Almanac at around this time last year, and some of them came true - at least in part. Here they are:

A severe health warning for Donald Trump, and also also an assassination warning

Artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more conscious

AI has continued to be a big part of our lives in 2024, and there’s now many things you can do with AI, including seven things you won’t have even thought about.

The fight to save cash begins

It’s been found this year that a cashless card payment society in the UK expected by half of Brits, so it’s fair to say that many people aren’t expecting physical money to be around much longer.

According to official government figures, babies born in UK hit a 20-year low earlier this year.