Companies and organisations took to social media today to offer up their best April Fools pranks and jokes.

The annual event can leave you second guessing everything you read online. From fake announcements of product launches to bizarre new rules on public transport, here are some of the best pranks and jokes from 2025:

Subway’s footlong protein shakes

Sandwich shop Subway launch a brand new product just in time for April 1. The ‘Subwhey’ range saw the chain’s best-selling footlong sandwiches turned into ready-to-drink protein shakes.

The 'Subwhey' range launched on April Fools' Day saw Subway make their famous footlong sandwiches into blended ready-to-drink protein shakes. | Subway

For the gym buffs, the company said that they would be turning their Meatball Marinara, Big Breakwich, and Classic BMT into blended drinks on-the-go.

A Subway® spokesperson said, "We’re so excited to be shaking things up and embracing the rising trend of protein shakes. Launching drinkable versions of some of our most iconic and protein-packed Footlong Subs just made sense. Now, customers who are short on time, but still craving a delicious protein hit, can fuel up with their favourite Subs – just in a convenient, on-the-go shake form.”

Eastenders new opening titles

Eastenders bosses released a new opening titles on social media this morning, with stars from the show featuring in a new 90s-themed montage set to an old version of the classic soap theme tune that only lasted from 1993 to 1994 due to widespread hatred of the revamped track.

The post on the soap’s social media accounts said: “We can exclusively reveal our brand-new #EastEnders opening titles! The new titles feature some of Walford’s much-loved characters, as well as a revival of the widely adored 1993-1994 theme tune. For more details, head to our Facebook and Instagram pages.”

Some fans saw through the post however. One said: “In fairness, as much as I’m loving this April Fool’s joke, I also don’t hate this opening lol.” Another compared the shiny, new titles to that of recently cancelled Aussie soap neighbours, saying: “So nice of Neighbours to leave you its title sequence in the will.”

Mandatory footwear removal on trains

The British Transport Police got in on the jokes on April Fools’ Day with a post which revealed that train passenger would now be asked to remove their shoes upon entering carriages.

BTP took to social media to say: “Today we’re announcing new measures which will see the mandatory removal of outdoor footwear on the railway. The groundbreaking step is being introduced following a surge in reports to our text 61016 service of people putting their feet on seats.”

Terry’s chocolate mint toothpaste

Confectionary company Terry’s announced that they would be launching a chocolate mint-flavoured toothpaste after research supposedly found that 20% of Gen Z and Millenials wanted to try the product.

Bosses touted the fake product as being a way to get a fix of Terry’s “without upsetting their dentist!”

easyJet’s escargot ice-cream

For something a little more continental, budget airline easyJet announced that it would be launching a new range of flavoured ‘Jet-lato’ to promote their new base at London Southend airport.

The range was inspired by flavours from around the world, including escargot (snails) from France and spicy tagine Morocco. The escargot flavour featured “snail infused garlic ice cream with crunchy pieces to give a 'snail shell' effect inspiring people to take off to Paris”.

Other flavours included Cacio e pepe from Italy, Sangria and Chocolate from Spain, and Pastel de Nata from Portugal.

The ‘M00 Bridge’

Traffic Scotland announced on X (formerly Twitter) that a brand-new route across the Firth of Forth was set to be created. The “M00 Bridge” would be dedicated to farm vehicles and animals and was set to open in Summer 2024.

Feature of the livestock-themed bridge included “livestock lanes”, “grazing zones” and “animal-friendly barriers”. Fergus O. O’Leary, Fifth Official Officer of Livestock (FOOL), says: “Finally, a bridge for our bovine friends!”

Pineapple-flavoured eggs from Dole

Dole Sunshine Company announced that pineapple-flavoured eggs would be hitting supermarket shelves soon. The unusual product was inspired by David Beckham’s love of gammon with pineapple, fried egg and chips.

Dole Packaged Foods Europe’s Head of Innovation April Asinus said: “We know that eggs are often linked with sunshine due to their vibrant coloured yolks and the popular serving suggestion of ‘sunny side up’ but what they lacked was that tropical taste. Our experiment has led to an eggs-tatic outcome, not only do chickens get to enjoy a tasty treat, but food fanatics can now Add Some Wow to their favourite eggy dishes by adding Dole’s Tropical Gold Pineapple Flavoured Eggs.

“David Beckham once revealed that one of his favourite childhood meals, which he still enjoys, is gammon with pineapple, fried egg, chips, coleslaw and mushy peas and so we’re convinced he’ll find our pineapple flavoured eggs a cracking idea!”

What are the origins of April Fools’ Day?

The origins of April Fools’ Day is contested. Some believed that French poet Eloy d’Armerval coined the term ‘April fool’, while other historians believe that the holiday stems from the Middle Ages, when there was a switch from using the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar.

April 1 saw the culmination of the New Years’ festivities in France, however when the calendar change happened and some people still celebrated New Years in April, they were branded ‘fools’ by those who celebrated on January 1.