Lipton has now said the discontinuation of its peach ice tea was just an ‘April Fools joke’

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tea company earlier caused an uproar among fans after it announced that it would discontinue the popular flavour, but promised that it would one day, make a “legendary comeback.”

The statement, posted on Instagram, read: “You may have heard that our iconic Peach Lipton Ice Tea flavour is getting discontinued. We know - it hurts (sorry if we’ve ruined your go-to afternoon chill bev). But don’t worry, the rest of your faves are still here to keep you refreshed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And who knows? Maybe one day, Peach will make a legendary comeback. We appreciate your understanding during this period of adjustment and apologize for any inconvenience caused. #RIPeach”

However, a few hours later, Lipton released another statement, saying that it was all part of an April Fool’s joke after getting “my dates mixed up.”

Lipton Ice Tea Instagram

It read: “Peach is here to stay. Oops, is it still March? Got my dates mixed up...thought it was April Fools already! I’d never take away your favourite flavour, pookies. Your love for Peach has not gone unnoticed. But I’ve got your back, I will be sending a surprise to the biggest fans with the best reactions ;)”

But fans remain unfazed with the latest stunt. One wrote on X: “Nobody laughed...” Another commented: “They definitely were going to get rid of it but backs tracked because of everyone complaining about online lmao.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said it was just part of a marketing ploy: “The whole thing is fishy. It was probably all an advertising scheme to promote Lipton and get people talking. Guess it worked. Why play an April fools joke in March.” A user responded: “Thank god...now discontinue Lemon flavour instead.”