Tea company Lipton has announced that the brand’s popular peach-flavoured ice tea product is being discontinued.

As a connoisseur of the sweet and slightly tangy beverage I was distraught to find this news on my social media. Lipton took to Instagram to share the update with followers, saying in a statement: “You may have heard that our iconic Peach Lipton Ice Tea flavour is getting discontinued.

“We know - it hurts (sorry if we’ve ruined your go-to afternoon chill bev). But don’t worry, the rest of your faves are still here to keep you refreshed.

“And who knows? Maybe one day, Peach will make a legendary comeback. We appreciate your understanding during this period of adjustment and apologize for any inconvenience caused. #RIPeach”

Lipton’s Peach Ice Tea is my go-to soft drink for any occasion and I regularly buy in both the jumbo-sized bottles to have at home and the small bottles when I’m out on the go. And I know I’m not the only one...

Lipton’s post is littered with fellow ice tea fans who were heartbroken that the flavour was being discontinued. One said: “PLEASE tell me this is a joke don’t play with my emotions like this.” Another added: “This is like Coca Cola discontinuing Coke.”

Getting rid of such a beloved flavour makes no sense to me. Not only because it is synonymous with the Lipton brand.

It is, in my opinion, the perfect beverage. Sweet, refreshing and soothing with every sip (and makes me feel better than guzzling down a fizzy drink!). There’s nothing else that compares.

It’s tied to memories of days on the beach, long car journeys with my mum and dad, my fiancé picking me a bottle up without asking because he knows how much I love it.

“The rest of your faves are still here,” say Lipton. I personally don’t care massively for the Lemon (too bitter) and Raspberry (too sweet) flavour, and I haven't given the Mango flavour a try, mostly because I haven’t seen it on shelves often.

So excuse me, and the thousands of other distraught fans, while I sweep the remaining bottles from the shelf at my local Tesco. And if this turns out to be a marketing ploy, the cynic in me will be annoyed that I’ve been toyed with, but I won’t be able to keep away for too long.