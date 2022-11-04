Visitors to the attraction will soon be able to see new baby calf Kris, along with half-brother Kingsley

Zookeepers were left seeing double after the birth of an endangered baby giraffe was captured on CCTV at a UK safari park - just six weeks after his brother’s arrival was caught on camera. The baby Rothschild’s giraffe, who has been called Kris, arrived into the world with a bump after the newborn animal fell several metres to the ground at West Midlands Safari Park.

The baby boy arrived just a few days ago, much to the surprise of staff and visitors, while his six-week-old half-brother Kingsley watched on just metres away. Incredible footage, which you can watch by scrolling back up to the top of this article, shows Kinglsey being startled by the arrival of his sibling before Kris takes his first wobbly steps under the watchful eye of Kris’ mum, Akacia.

Half-brothers and best friends

Kris’ 11-year-old mum Akacia went into labour on 25 October out on safari, in front of stunned guests, before she retreated to the warmth of the giraffe house. Angela Potter, head of wildlife at the safari park, said, “We are so delighted to welcome another giraffe calf into our herd, just six weeks since Kingsley was born, and it is going to be lovely to see the two calves growing up together.”

Just weeks ago the birth of Kris’ half-brother Kingsley was also captured on CCTV. He was delivered by mum Arusha at the tourist attraction based in Bewdley, Worcestershire, on 13 September. The two giraffes share the same dad, 11-year-old Rufus, who is now a dad of six.

Angela Potter added: "Akacia’s best friend Arusha, who is mother to Kingsley, remained close by during the birth and even helped to clean and stimulate the new calf. After several attempts, he was up on his feet within 50 minutes and was suckling soon after.”

“Each birth is vitally important”

It is hoped the two giraffe births will provide fresh hope for the species, which is classed as endangered in the wild due to loss of habitat from deforestation and poaching.

Angela Potter said: “Rothschild’s giraffes are listed as vulnerable to extinction by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, with fewer than 2,500 remaining in East Africa, so each birth is vitally important to raise awareness of the plight of their wild counterparts.”

West Midlands Safari Park is part of a European breeding programme, European Endangered Species Breeding Programme (EEP), of which both the white rhinos and giraffe are a part because they are both endangered in the wild.