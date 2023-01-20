The Chinese New Year celebrations mark the start of a Lunar New Year, meaning festivities begin on a different date each year

The Chinese New Year is almost upon us with many wondering which animal is theirs from the signs of the Zodiac. Well, fear not, we have the answers you're looking for.

Each year is assigned one of the animals of the Zodiac, including a dragon and a rabbit, which is said to hold certain characteristics and personality traits for the people born in that year.

Advertisement

Here are all 12 of the animals of the Zodiac and what they mean for the people born in that year, when the Chinese New Year takes place and why the date changes each year.

What are the Zodiac animals and their meanings?

Advertisement

Rat - The first Zodiac sign in the Chinese cycle. People who were born in the Year of the Rat are said to be quick-witted, resourceful, and smart but lack courage. Due to their work ethic, however, they are thought to be wealthy and prosperous. Lucky colours: blue, gold, green. Recent years: 2020, 2008, 1996.

Ox - The second of the Zodiac signs, an Ox is said to have an honest personality. People born in the Year of the Ox are known for being diligent, dependable, strong, and determined. Though find it difficult to communicate. Lucky colours: white, yellow, green. Recent years: 2021, 2009, 1997.

Tiger - Ranked third among the animals in the Chinese Zodiac, people born in the Year of the Tiger are brave, competitive, unpredictable, and confident. Confident, charming and well liked they sometimes possess a stubborn personality too. Lucky colours: blue, grey, orange. Recent years: 2010, 1998, 1986.

Rabbit - Fourth of the 12 Chinese Zodiac animals, rabbits tend to be of a more gentle nature. Quiet, elegant, kind, and patient, rabbits have many positive characteristics but can also be known to be superficial. Lucky colours: pink, red, purple, blue. Recent years: 2011, 1999, 1987.

The Chinese New Year celebrations mark the start of a Lunar New Year, meaning festivities begin on a different date each year

Advertisement

Dragon - Fifth in the order but widely seen as the most vital and powerful beast in the Chinese Zodiac. Hot-headed with a sharp tongue, people born in the Year of the Dragon are also said to be confident and intelligent, and natural leaders. Lucky colours: gold, silver, grey. Recent years: 2012, 2000, 1988.

Snake - Intelligent and wise, the sixth animal of the Chinese Zodiac is the most enigmatic. Goal-orientated and hate to fail, people born in the Year of the Snake are supposed to be the most intuitive and a symbol of wisdom. Lucky colours: black, red, yellow. Recent years: 2013, 2001, 1989.

Horse - People born in the Year of the Horse - the seventh animal of the Chinese Zodiac signs - are said to be active, animated and energetic. A lover of mass gatherings - sports events, live concerts, parties - horses crave the spotlight. Lucky colours: green, yellow. Recent years: 2014, 2002, 1990.

Goat - A thoughtful animal - and the eighth in order - people born in the Year of the Goat are generally thought of as being gentle, mild-mannered, shy, sympathetic and incredibly kind-hearted. Creative and tough under the surface. Lucky colours: brown, red, purple. Recent years: 2015, 2003, 1991.

Monkey - The ninth of 12 animals, monkeys are sharp, smart but also have a mischievous side to their personality. Thought to be masters of practical jokes, due to their playful nature, they are also fast learners and prefer urban life to a rural one. Lucky colours: white, blue, gold. Recent years: 2016, 2004, 1992.

Rooster - Always active, amusing, and popular within a crowd, roosters are talkative, outspoken, frank, honest, and loyal. The 10th animal in the Chinese order, roosters expect to be listened to and their achievement acknowledged. Lucky colours: gold, brown, yellow. Recent years: 2017, 2005, 1993.

Dog - Loyalty and honesty are two personality traits of those people born in the Year of the Dog. Kind, cautious, and prudent though communication is where they fall down, leading to others thinking they have a stubborn personality. Lucky colours: green, red, purple. Recent years: 2018, 2006, 1994.

Pig - The last of the Zodiac animals in the Chinese calendar, pigs are diligent, compassionate, and generous. One of their strengths is their ability to concentrate and forge ahead to achieve their goals, though they are easily fooled. Lucky colours: yellow, grey, brown, gold. Recent years: 2019, 2007, 1995.

When is the Chinese New Year 2023?

Advertisement

In 2023, the Chinese New Year's Eve is celebrated on Saturday 21 January meaning the Chinese New Year begins on Sunday 22 January.

It is a public holiday in China which sees its citizens get time off work too. The festivities typically last for a period of 16 days in the lead up to the Lantern Festival.

Advertisement

The Chinese year follows the lunar calendar - 12 full cycles of the moon, roughly 354 days - which is different to the solar calendar - the time it takes for Earth to orbit the Sun, roughly 365 days.

It means that the Chinese New Year falls on a different date on the solar calendar each year.

What is the Chinese New Year animal for 2023?