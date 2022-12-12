Speaking to ITV’s Lorraine, Dr Hilary Jones revealed that many hot water bottles expire after three years

Temperatures across the UK have plummeted this December, with a blanket of snow even reaching London. Households are looking for alternative ways to stay warm, with the UK still in the grip of a cost of living crisis amidst soaring energy bills.

Hot water bottles are a cost-effective way to heat yourself up and soothe aches and pains, but they also come with risks, with many users not aware they have an expiry date.

Speaking to ITV’s Lorraine in November, Dr Hilary Jones revealed that many hot water bottles expire after three years which can lead to severe scalds and burns. Dr Jones explained that “The stopper can become loose and the rubber can perish.”

Whilst, ITV’s This Morning Consumer expert Alice Beer shared the story of a 15-year-old girl who was left with third-degree burns after she unknowingly filled a bottle with a hole using boiling water.

So, how do you know if your hot water bottle is safe to use? Here’s everything you need to know.

Do hot water bottles have an expiry date?

Hot Water bottles have an expiry date which tells you when they are no longer suitable to use. To find it, you will have to remove your hot water bottle cover, if your hot water bottle does not have an expiry date then it’s a good idea to replace it, as it’s either too old or not from a reputable source.

Hot bottles are a great way to stay warm or soothe aches and pains (Photo: Getty Images)

How long do hot water bottles last?

Hot Water bottles can last up to three years.

Rubber will naturally deteriorate over time, so it’s important that before you fill up your hot water bottle you take it out of its cover to make sure it hasn’t passed its expiry date and check for any weaknesses or holes.

Where is the expiry date written?

Hot water bottles feature a daisy wheel symbol on the funnel, which tell consumers when the item was made. The symbol displays the year of the manufacture date in a circle, so if it says 22, this means the hot water bottle was made in 2022.

Surrounding this area are 12 segments which represent the 12 months of the year, there will be small dots in these sections and depending on where the dots are this will tell us what month the hot water bottle was made. If there are dots in eight sections, this means it was made in August. The number of dots in each section signifies the exact week, so three dots means the third week of the month.

There is no expiry date on the hot water bottle in a similar way to there would be on food items, the only date included is when the item was manufactured, it’s up to consumers to make sure they check their hot water bottle for weaknesses or holes and purchase a replacement three years after date indicates the item was made.

Why can’t you put boiling water in hot water bottles?

You should not put boiling water in hot water bottles as this can damage the seams and degrade the rubber material, causing risk of accident or burns.

What about electric blankets?

Electric blankets or heat pads are another cost-effective way to stay warm when trying to save money on bills, however, they also come with risks. The London Fire Service advise that you should not buy second-hand electric blankets, check them regularly for wear and tear and replace them at least every ten years.