Greyhound Polly decided she was going to give herself an extra luxurious bed

A couple were in for a surprise when they checked on their dog via their CCTV as they found their clever canine had rearranged their furniture.

The funny footage of the pet , a seven-year-old greyhound named Polly, was captured by Yvonne and David Gallop in their home in the East Midlands earlier this month - and proves that pooches are very intelligent.

So, just what does the video footage show and what do the animal ’s owners have to say about it?

What does the video show?

The video shows smart pooch Polly, a seven-year-old greyhound, deciding that she wants a bigger bed - so she makes one.

The footage, which was taken on the evening of Monday 3 October, was taken after Polly had been left in the living room of her Northampton home by owners Yvonne and David Gallop after they had gone up to bed for the night.

Polly was left with a choice of two dog beds to sleep on, with one at each side of the room.

She obviously decided she would prefer to have the luxurious comfort of both of them together, however, as the video shows her dragging one bed over to the other to make a larger bed.

Astonishing, she was able to perfectly align the two beds to create her new plush bed - and then settled down for a snooze.

Dog owners were shocked when CCTV showed their pooch rearranging the furniture in the middle of the night - to give herself a comfy double bed.

What did the pet owners say about the video?

Yvonne and David, aged 63 and 66 respectively, both heard noises from the lounge on the evening of 3 October but didn’t think anything of it.

When they checked their CCTV footage the next morning, on Tuesday 4 October, they were shocked to discover just what Polly had done.

Yvonne said: "When we were upstairs, we could hear some scratching - so I checked the live camera on my phone.

"I could see Polly asleep on both beds - and I assumed David had put them together before he went to bed.

"When I saw the webcam footage the next day I couldn’t believe she’d done it herself.

"The way she did it and lined them up so perfectly - I’d never have even thought she could do that herself.

"She must have thought to herself, ‘hey, this bed would be even better if it was a double’.

"We knew she was clever already but that, to me, was next-level clever - we’re so proud of her."

