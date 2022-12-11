The new fleet of gritters joins fan favourites like Yes Sir, Ice Can Boogie and Lew-Ice Capaldi

Since 2020, the Winter Service fleet of gritters from Amey have been named by the Scottish public, often yielding hilarious and punny results - from Yes Sir, Ice Can Boogie to Lew-Ice Capaldi.

The concept of allowing members of the public to name the vehicles proved so popular that other countries quickly followed suit. Last year, the Minnesota Department of Transportation in the US held a public poll to come up with some funny names, with winning entries including Plowasaurus Rex, Sir Salts-A-Lot and Snowboni.

This is everything you need to know about the 2022 fleet keeping Scottish roads safe as temperatures plummet.

The 2022 Gritter Fleet

These are the names of the gritter fleet for 2022.

North West:

Rumble

Mr Plow

The Ice Destroyer

Gritallica

Ready, Spready Go!

Sled Zeppelin

Snowlar BEAR

Gangsta Granny Gritter

Frosty

Snow Angel

Veruca Salt

My Name is Doddie

Sprinkles

The Snow Buster

For Your Ice Only

The Snowclaimers

South East:

Salty

Grit A Bit

My Name’5 Doddie

I Want to Break Freeze

Mega Melter

I’m Shovelin’

Always Be Grit-full

Scotland’s Bravest Gritter

Blizzard BEAR

Basil Salty

Polar Patroller

Snow Dozer

Licence to Chill

Sir Salter Scott

Snow Connery

Nitty Gritty

Grit-Tok

The Incredible Ice BEAR

Walter the Salter

BFG - Big Friendly Gritter

BEAR-illiant

BRINE FREEEEZE

M80 DBFO:

Mrs McGritter

A92 DBFO:

Polar BEAR Express

How can I track them?

You can track Scotland’s gritters using the Trunk Road Gritter Tracker from Traffic Scotland. The online map allows users to check out a live tracking of the gritters on the trunk road network, displaying the current location of gritters.

Active gritters are in yellow, whereas inactive gritters (like ones parked at a depot) are greyed out.