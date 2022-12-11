Since 2020, the Winter Service fleet of gritters from Amey have been named by the Scottish public, often yielding hilarious and punny results - from Yes Sir, Ice Can Boogie to Lew-Ice Capaldi.
The concept of allowing members of the public to name the vehicles proved so popular that other countries quickly followed suit. Last year, the Minnesota Department of Transportation in the US held a public poll to come up with some funny names, with winning entries including Plowasaurus Rex, Sir Salts-A-Lot and Snowboni.
This is everything you need to know about the 2022 fleet keeping Scottish roads safe as temperatures plummet.
The 2022 Gritter Fleet
These are the names of the gritter fleet for 2022.
North West:
- Rumble
- Mr Plow
- The Ice Destroyer
- Gritallica
- Ready, Spready Go!
- Sled Zeppelin
- Snowlar BEAR
- Gangsta Granny Gritter
- Frosty
- Snow Angel
- Veruca Salt
- My Name is Doddie
- Sprinkles
- The Snow Buster
- For Your Ice Only
- The Snowclaimers
South East:
- Salty
- Grit A Bit
- My Name’5 Doddie
- I Want to Break Freeze
- Mega Melter
- I’m Shovelin’
- Always Be Grit-full
- Scotland’s Bravest Gritter
- Blizzard BEAR
- Basil Salty
- Polar Patroller
- Snow Dozer
- Licence to Chill
- Sir Salter Scott
- Snow Connery
- Nitty Gritty
- Grit-Tok
- The Incredible Ice BEAR
- Walter the Salter
- BFG - Big Friendly Gritter
- BEAR-illiant
- BRINE FREEEEZE
M80 DBFO:
- Mrs McGritter
A92 DBFO:
- Polar BEAR Express
How can I track them?
You can track Scotland’s gritters using the Trunk Road Gritter Tracker from Traffic Scotland. The online map allows users to check out a live tracking of the gritters on the trunk road network, displaying the current location of gritters.
Active gritters are in yellow, whereas inactive gritters (like ones parked at a depot) are greyed out.
You can use the search bar found in the top left hand side of the site to search for specific gritters, if you’ve got a personal favourite that you’d like to keep tabs on.