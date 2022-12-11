For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Gritter tracker Scotland: names of Scottish gritters 2022 - and how to track them online

The new fleet of gritters joins fan favourites like Yes Sir, Ice Can Boogie and Lew-Ice Capaldi

By Rhona Shennan
1 minute ago

Since 2020, the Winter Service fleet of gritters from Amey have been named by the Scottish public, often yielding hilarious and punny results - from Yes Sir, Ice Can Boogie to Lew-Ice Capaldi.

The concept of allowing members of the public to name the vehicles proved so popular that other countries quickly followed suit. Last year, the Minnesota Department of Transportation in the US held a public poll to come up with some funny names, with winning entries including Plowasaurus Rex, Sir Salts-A-Lot and Snowboni.

This is everything you need to know about the 2022 fleet keeping Scottish roads safe as temperatures plummet.

Most Popular

The 2022 Gritter Fleet

These are the names of the gritter fleet for 2022.

North West:

  • Rumble
  • Mr Plow
  • The Ice Destroyer
  • Gritallica
  • Ready, Spready Go!
  • Sled Zeppelin
  • Snowlar BEAR
  • Gangsta Granny Gritter
  • Frosty
  • Snow Angel
  • Veruca Salt
  • My Name is Doddie
  • Sprinkles
  • The Snow Buster
  • For Your Ice Only
  • The Snowclaimers

South East:

  • Salty
  • Grit A Bit
  • My Name’5 Doddie
  • I Want to Break Freeze
  • Mega Melter
  • I’m Shovelin’
  • Always Be Grit-full
  • Scotland’s Bravest Gritter
  • Blizzard BEAR
  • Basil Salty
  • Polar Patroller
  • Snow Dozer
  • Licence to Chill
  • Sir Salter Scott
  • Snow Connery
  • Nitty Gritty
  • Grit-Tok
  • The Incredible Ice BEAR
  • Walter the Salter
  • BFG - Big Friendly Gritter
  • BEAR-illiant
  • BRINE FREEEEZE

M80 DBFO:

  • Mrs McGritter

A92 DBFO:

  • Polar BEAR Express

How can I track them?

You can track Scotland’s gritters using the Trunk Road Gritter Tracker from Traffic Scotland. The online map allows users to check out a live tracking of the gritters on the trunk road network, displaying the current location of gritters.

Active gritters are in yellow, whereas inactive gritters (like ones parked at a depot) are greyed out.

You can use the search bar found in the top left hand side of the site to search for specific gritters, if you’ve got a personal favourite that you’d like to keep tabs on.

Scotland