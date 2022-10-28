Get it wrong and your scary Halloween design could shrivel up and go mouldy, which wouldn’t be a pretty sight for trick-or-treaters

With Halloween 2022 just days away, you might well be thinking about where to get hold of your pumpkin and what design you’re going to carve into it.

There are many places where you can get hold of the distinctive orange fruit. If you live in the countryside, you might be able to make it along to a pumpkin patch or farm where you can pick your own.

Or, if that’s not an option, you can pick one up from any one of the UK’s supermarkets, as well as greengrocers and market stalls. But while getting hold of a pumpkin is fairly straightforward, when is the best time to carve it - and what can you do with your pumpkin after Halloween? Here’s everything you need to know.

Once opened up, pumpkins only tend to last for a matter of days (image: Shutterstock)

When should I carve my Halloween pumpkin?

The advice on when to begin carving your Halloween pumpkin varies but the general wisdom is to avoid going too early.

Advertisement

Left intact, the fruit will last for eight to 12 weeks as it is protected by its thick, orange skin. But once opened up, pumpkins only tend to last for a matter of days before sagging and starting to go mouldy - not a pretty sight for trick-or-treaters on 31 October. So, the later you can leave carving your pumpkin the better.

Fortunately, Halloween is taking place on a Monday this year, which means you can do your carving on Sunday and still have it looking fresh the following evening. If Sunday is not an option, the best time to go for it is two-to-five days in advance of Halloween.

Carving a pumpkin may seem like a chore, but with the quick and easy steps you’ll have a ghoulish-looking pumpkin in no time (Photo: Shutterstock)

Can I prolong the life of my carved pumpkin?

As a rule of thumb, if you want your pumpkin to last longer you should remove as much of the inner soft tissue as possible. That way, you can keep it as dry as possible which slows down the rate of decay.

If your pumpkin starts to shrivel, a top tip from online retailer Ocado is to soak your pumpkin face down in cold water for up to eight hours. The National Trust, meanwhile, has said carved pumpkins last longer if the stem is kept as a lid for the fruit.

Advertisement

However, this lid should not be left on top of the pumpkin if you put a candle inside. This is because the stem could shrivel and fall inside your pumpkin, creating a fire hazard.

What can I do with my Halloween pumpkin after 31 October?

For those who decide to do something with their pumpkin whilst it’s still fresh, there are numerous ways of cooking them. The fruit can be used to make soups or stews. Meanwhile, once baked in the oven, its seeds taste delicious as a savoury topping for salads or as a snack. Even the pulp can be eaten, with Ocado saying it can be used in a broth, for a chutney or as a base for mulled wine.

Squirrels are big fans of pumpkin seeds (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Advertisement

If the fruit has gone off, it can be used to support wildlife (provided you haven’t coated it in anything that could be toxic to animals, such as petroleum jelly). The National Trust says the seeds can be given to birds and squirrels. The remaining husk of the fruit can also be turned into a bird feeder, according to the Woodland Trust.