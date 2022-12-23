Astrologists recommend areas to focus on to reap the most reward next year

The start of a New Year is seen by many as a chance for a fresh start and an opportunity to pursue new ambitions.

Setting resolutions for the new year is a popular tradition and can help to give focus to the 12 months ahead, such as new job or money ambitions, a desire to travel more, or making plans to be more healthy and active.

Some people see January as a time to ditch bad habits from the past 12 months, but resolutions can be tricky to stick to and will often be forgotten about after just a few months in.

But if you are planning to set yourself some goals this year, astrologists have shared advice on the resolutions you should focus on according to your zodiac sign.

It is suggested that your star sign characteristics and the movement of the planets over the next 12 months can offer guidance on the areas you should really concentrate on to reap the most reward, and could help the resolutions you make actually stick.

Aries

Celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman says Aries-born people are “fiery and driven”, but can “struggle to last the distance”. It means that people with this star sign tend to set lots of resolutions that are quickly abandoned within days.

“This year’s resolution is to stick at something all year long,” she said, “and the choice is up to you. It can be to take a daily supplement or to keep a journal – the change isn’t important, but sticking to it is.”

Taurus

Astrologist Bex Milford - also known as Cosmic Cures - says things are looking up for Taureans in 2023 and people should take advantage of that optimism to set new career goals.

She said: “Jupiter, the great benevolent teacher, will be moving into Taurus on May 16, where it will spend the rest of the year. Jupiter brings confidence and blessings, connecting us with a sense of optimistic enthusiasm.

“Your resolution is to embrace authority, shift out of your comfort zone – not always easy for the stubborn bull – and prioritise chasing your dreams.”

Gemini

Ms Honigman says “sociable and friendly” Geminis should focus on romantic relationships next year and resolve to get rid of “dating distractions”.

She advised: “If you could change anything about yourself, it would be to be able to concentrate on one person in your life.

“Plan a regular date night, ask your partner what’s on their bucket list, and make sure your phone is on flight mode whenever you’re around them. Actually, a daily hour without the phone would be a good Gemini resolution in itself.”

Cancer

Hardworking Cancerians will benefit from the timing of eclipses next year, according to Ms Milford, bringing opportunity for big changes.

She said: “Since solar eclipses are supercharged new moons, you’re being given a cosmic nudge to climb the career ladder and really decide what it is you’d like to be celebrated for.”

“Questions you should ask yourself are: “What will your legacy be? What does a harmonious balance of work and home life look like? If you’ve been planning a big move or renovation of your living space, then 2023 is also the ideal year to make this a priority.”

Leo

Confident Leos should focus on tackling their hidden fears in the new year and make efforts to step outside their comfort zone, according to Ms Honigman.

She says: “Your most useful New Year resolution would be to do things that scare you. Singing in public, trying a new sport, leaving the house with no make-up on.”

“You’ve got a lot to gain by stepping out of your comfort zone. It would make you even more confident if you knew for sure that you can do hard things. And the only way to know it, is to do it.”

Virgo

Finance will be a big focus for Virgos next year, Ms Mildford says, with 2023’s new moons signalling it is time to get serious about money.

“If you’ve been planning to start a new business, pay off your debts, or focus on investing, then 2023 bodes well for money-focused resolutions,” she says. It’s also an auspicious year to finally take that long-distance holiday or invest in a course of higher education, giving you opportunities for learning and adventure.”

Libra

Perfectionist Librans are advised to go easy on themselves next year and try to look for the silver lining in things, even when situations are tricky.

Ms Honigman says: “If you miss the plane, take the opportunity to explore the airport perfume shop and relax while the landside team find you a new trip.

“If you get some mud on your sleeves – roll them up. Accept imperfection and you’ll be a happier, more chilled version of your already perfect self.”

Scorpio

The movement of Jupiter means romance is in the air for Scorpios next year, according to Ms Milford.

“If you’re single and ready to mingle, then promise yourself you’ll prioritise being open to love,” she says “If you’re already partnered up then focus on expansion in your relationship – can you take things to the next stage, go on a trip, or recommit to one another somehow?”

Sagittarius

For adventure-loving Sagittarians, resolutions for 2023 should be to make firm plans and get organised, Ms Honigman advises.

She said: “Get the early-bird tickets, snag those savers prices, and enjoy the anticipation of the trip, planning all the fun things you’re going to do.

“This resolution will save you that last-minute scramble for overpriced tickets, and will give you something to look forward to.”

Capricorn

Capricorns should focus on making resolutions that are playful rather than series, and think about pleasing those inner child desires.

Ms Milford said: “This will be a year of having a little more fun. How can you welcome levity into life and perhaps return to a hobby that once brought your pleasure? By prioritising self-fulfilment, you may find other things in life effortlessly slot into place.”

Aquarius

Aquarius-born people should aim to find a better balance next year that focuses on putting themselves first.

“Your kindness and humanity are also your heaviest burdens, because you prioritise other people’s needs above your own,” says Ms Honigman.

“Put yourself first, while also remembering your endless generosity of spirit. Resolve to take care of your own needs before you agree to further commitments.”

Pisces

Ms Mildford says Pisces should aim to learn something new next year to add a new skill to their arsenal. This could involve signing up to a class or putting more energy into a self-taught hobby.