His account has been suspended from TikTok

A TikTok star has confirmed that he has been banned from the platform.

Paul Breach, a British social media star, told fans in a livestream on Instagram that his account had been removed from popular app. He had been on TikTok since 2021 and had racked up hundreds of thousands of followers.

Advertisement

However concerneds had been raised by users about his behaviour, with a petition being launched calling for him to be banned from TikTok as well as Instagram and other platforms. But why is he controversial and who is Paul Breach? Here is all you need to know:

Who is Paul Breach?

Advertisement

He is the TikTok star behind the @beautybeyondthe_eye, which had until recently racked up more than 890,000 followers as well as over 11.7m likes. Breach is best known for his videos of lip synching to George Ezra songs such as the 2022 hit Green, Green, Grass - as well as for producing a viral song about Jack Grealish during the delayed Euro 2020 tournament in the summer of 2021.

The Tab reports that he was the inspiration for a viral trend recently after TikTok creator who goes by Bargains By Karen recorded a video saying “Yeah, I’m friends with Paul Breach”. It ended up being parodied by other users on the social media platform.

Advertisement

He also sells videos with personalised messages on the video platform Cameo.

Has Paul Breach’s TikTok account been suspended?

If you go to the content creator’s @beautybeyondthe_eye on TikTok it no longer exists as of Saturday (7 January). The app displays the following message: “Couldn’t find this account.”

It has led fans to question if Breach has been suspended from the social media platform. After going live on Instagram story, he confirmed that his account had been banned by TikTok. In other videos, Breach announced a new TikTok account and described himself as a “disgusting person”.

Advertisement

Paul Breach. Picture via TikTok screenshot

The Tab reports that Breach said: “At the moment my account is gone off TikTok. If it stays permanently gone, it stays permanently gone. I’ll go back to a normal life eventually. I’ve got enough money to do what I want at the moment.

Advertisement

“So, I wonder what people’s content will be now? Soon your FYP and everything else will be back to normal and people’s accounts will be back to pathetic views and pathetic likes. So, if it comes back, hi. If it doesn’t come back, hi. I’m gonna go see the world. See what happens. Hey!”

Why is Paul Breach controversial?

KnowYourMeme reports that Breach has been accused “ by multiple users of being “creepy” during his TikTok livestreams and allegedly taking advantage of and grooming his young audience”. The website continues: “In June of that year, a subreddit called /r/paulbreachsnark was then created to criticize Breach and his content.”

Advertisement

A petition on Change.Org was launched calling for Breach to be banned from Tiktok, Instagram and Cameo. It was started by a user called Sophie E, writing: “What started as cringe worthy dances and skits has turned into him harassing people who have publicly called him out for his questionable and offensive behaviour. He has invited hate towards these people, despite their being hundreds if not thousands of people also voicing their concerns.