A schoolgirl in Shropshire found herself requiring help from a local fire service after finding herself stuck in a classroom chair

For those of us of a certain age who feel that we might need more assistance removing ourselves from a chair, spare a thought for schoolgirl Ivy Bradford, who found herself the talk of the Myddle, North Shropshire.

The six-year-old's mother Natalie says the youngster is a 'bit of a joker' - but it was no laughing matter when Ivy needed fire services to attend the Myddle Primary School to help the schoolgirl remove herself from a chair that she managed to squeeze herself between. Natalie recalls “I was just at home, it was about 2pm and I had a telephone call from Rachel, the admin lady to say 'There's a bit of a commotion, she's stuck in a chair, can I come and help'. We tried getting her out at all angles," she continued, discussing the nearly half an hour of efforts to free her daughter from the chair. "We even tried Fairy Liquid but she was stuck fast."

The mother admitted to laughing at the situation – although she started to take it more seriously when the Baschurch Fire Station were called to help. "They were lovely with her, they were really good. They looked at her for a bit and decided what tool they wanted to use and then they cut her free after a bit of cutting."

Natalie said the incident had been the talk of the school run – and the village. “Everyone has been talking about it. I was picking her up from school the other day and heard someone saying 'Get from behind there or you will get stuck like Ivy.' We went into the local pub that evening and we were talking to the landlord saying what had happened and he said they had already heard one of the tables talking about it earlier."