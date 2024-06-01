Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A no-nonsense steakhouse has been branded 'mean' for denying a customer his £100 prize after devouring their 3.2-kilo mixed grill challenge - as he missed 'a few scraps of chips'. Punter Andrew's impressive attempt to finish off Cattlemans Steakhouse's monster meal in Paignton, Devon, in under an hour was broadcast on social media last Sunday [May 19].

The belly-busting 3.2kg Mega Mixed Grill includes a 20oz rump steak, 12oz of gammon, four sausages, three chicken wings, a chicken breast and a 6oz cheeseburger. Footage shows Andrew powering through the first 20 minutes to eat almost all of the meat but then he slows down and begins to struggle.

With just five minutes to go he had only a handful of scraps of chips and three onion rings left but he started retching and almost threw up. He gave up with three minutes to go and posed for a smiling photo with the almost-clean dinner tray, which the steakhouse posted on Facebook.

However they were inundated by comments claiming they were being 'harsh' and 'mean' and that they should have let him off and given him the £100 prize for completing it aside from the 'scraps'.

Owner Gary King, who opened the steakhouse seven years ago, has defended his decision to deny Andrew the victory by insisting 'you can't move the goalposts' - which many fans agreed with. The 58-year-old insists he did feel sorry for his queasy customer and would love to see him return to try it again.

'Mean'steakhouse refuses to pay customer £100 for eating 3.2-kilo mixed grill challenge. Picture: Kennedy News

The video of Andrew's painfully close attempt has more than 140,000 views on Facebook and their post about it has almost 1,000 reactions and 400 comments.

Gary said: "After 20-25 minutes your stomach is saying to your brain 'I'm full and I can't eat any more' so the more you eat in that period the more chance you've got of getting it all down your neck. He was of that mentality and he started really well but then he got to the stage where he didn't have a lot of food left but he hit the wall with a big, hard thud. He was on the verge of throwing up and he just physically couldn't do it. I felt sorry for him.

"I got attacked on social media by people telling me I should have given him the prize but it's a challenge and there's goalposts so why would we move them? He says he had eaten a sandwich earlier in the day and he wished he hadn't. He was gutted and he's keen to come back and do it again."

Gary says he's only seen around 30 people defeat the challenge despite more than 300 taking it on. He upped the prize money from £50 to £100 in Andrew's attempt to spur him on but it didn't work, yet he hopes he returns to try it again.

Luckily Andrew didn't have to pay the usual £50 for failing as he booked for the attempt to be broadcast on social media for free.

The steakhouse's Facebook post said: "Andrew took on the Mega Mixed Grill Challenge. Look how close he got! It's still a failure! You must eat everything within 60 minutes and he just could not even eat one more chip… so lost out on the £100 prize money."

However one commented: "That was so harsh, he should have been given that [sad face emoji]."

But the steakhouse replied: "We can't move the goalposts."

Another said: "Omg I would have let him off with that one to be fair. He has eaten most of it anyway lol." A third added: "Four chips and he didn't even have to chew them. To me that should be a win. They are just mean."

But one argued back: "That's what rules are for, or by your standards every one gets a beautiful wrapped-in-a-bow pink participation trophy."

But some users backed the decision and mocked Andrew's loss. One said: "Come on, Andrew. You could have put a chip up each nostril and the rest would fit in your cheeks!"

A second said: "Does he get to see the timer? Or just couldn't be ar**d? I find it hard to believe you could fail by so little".