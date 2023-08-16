Teenagers aged between 15 and 17 were involved in an incident at Southampton Central railway

An investigation has been launched after teenagers allegedly purposely overdosed on paracetamol in a bid to see who could stay in hospital the longest as part of a new TikTok trend.

The incident, which took place over the weekend, was revealed by Donna Jones, the chairwoman of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC), yesterday (Tuesday 15 August) when she spoke out about problematic social media trends. She said that a “handful” of 15 to 17-year-olds took the over-the-counter pain medication in Southampton in a bid to see who would be hospitalised for the longest amount of time after copying a trend they had seen on social media.

She added she believes such crazes are a sign of “societal breakdown” and appealed to parents and carers to teach their children about the potential dangers and consequences of taking part.

Jones also spoke out against people who use social media to plan anti-social behaviour and other criminal activities after a looting incident on London’s Oxford Street on Wednesday 9 August was organised via TikTok. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also blasted those who engaged in this type of criminal behaviour and said those who do take part can expect to be “met with the full force of the law”.

Now, various organisations including Southampton City Council and University Hospital Southampton have launched a joint investigation into what happened to the teenagers who participated in the TikTok paracetamol challenge. But, just what is the challenge and what do we know so far about the incident in Southampton? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the TikTok paracetamol challenge?

The paracetamol challenge appears to be where people encourage each other to take a higher dose of paracetamol than what is recommended in an attempt to be hospitalised. The aim is for people to stay in hospital for as long as possible, and the person who does ‘wins’ the challenge.

An investigation has been launched after teenagers in Southampton were involved in an incident after taking part in the paracetamol challenge. Photo by Adobe Photos.

TikTok have said that they would not host such content on their site, and a search for paracetamol on the site does show a health and wellbeing message which encourages people to seek support. It reads: “You are not alone. If you or someone you know is having a hard time, help is always available.” It also then includes the number for the Samaritans, 116 123. People can call this number 24/7 if they need some help.

What happened to the Southampton teenagers who took part in the paracetamol challenge?

Little is known about the teenagers who took part in the paracetamol challenge over the weekend. A spokeswoman for Southampton City Council said the paracetamol incident involved youngsters aged between 15 and 17 and occurred at Southampton Central railway station but would not provide details of how many youngsters were involved or their condition.

A statement was issued jointly by the authority with Hampshire County Council, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, Hampshire Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board, South Central Ambulance Service and University Hospital Southampton. It said: “We are aware of the incident in question and are continuing to work across the appropriate agencies as part of ongoing investigations and to ensure those involved are fully supported. We are unable to comment any further.”

What did Donna Jones say about the paracetamol challenge?

Jones described the TikTok paracetamol challenge as “incredibly worrying” and warned that this, and trends similar to it, are taking up valuable police and ambulance time.

She told the PA news agency: “This is a real indication of societal breakdown. This has not just suddenly appeared from nowhere. We’ve seen the warning signs of this coming for a really long time. We know these types of incidents are happening in America, and what happens in America very often gets here within a 12-month period.”