Briggs Equipment UK created the new festival video in which a teddy bear left behind by Santa is delivered by staff at the company

A Christmas video has highlighted the importance of engineers during the festive period in a Marks and Spencer-style production.

Briggs Equipment UK, in Cannock, Staffordshire, released its own festive production this week, with the colourful Christmas ad gaining over 1,000 views in less than 24 hours. In the video, titled 'Tale of the Christmas Bear' a narrator recites poetic verses about a teddy bear who was left behind by Santa, but quickly delivered just in time for Christmas by the Briggs Equipment UK engineers.

The heart-warming advert focuses on the importance of forklift and warehouse engineers during the Christmas period and shows the role they play in making sure Santa's gifts make it under our trees. Thomas Peace, corporate communications specialist at Briggs Engineering UK, said: "This year’s Christmas video is a heart-warming story highlighting the tale of a forgotten bear at Christmas, and of course the diligent and professional work of our expert engineers. We are proud of the personality and culture that we have at Briggs and hopefully this video is a window into what it’s like to be a part of our team."

The festive video, which was filmed at the Briggs Equipment main office in Cannock, focuses on the hashtag #KeepChristmasMoving, focusing on the engineers, warehouse workers and delivery drivers who help to make Christmas possible. Paige Muller, also a communications specialist, added: "It’s been a truly magical project to work on, everyone involved had such a great time.