It’s claimed that sea moss can improve immune function and nourishment for the skin, amongst other things

With the new year upon us, many people have made resolutions to get healthier, opting in to Veganuary or Dry January and swapping their former diets for nutritious foods and supplements.

One item that is taking over the wellness industry is sea moss. This type of seaweed or algae has become a popular ingredient for use in vitamins and minerals, with it being sold as a gel, powder, supplement or gummy.

Advertisement

Sea moss has even been approved by influencer Kim Kardashian who shared she was drinking a “sea moss smoothie” in an Instagram story in August 2022.

Some of the proposed benefits of sea moss include improved immune function and nourishment for the skin, however scientific evidence is still lacking.

Advertisement

So what is sea moss and what are its benefits? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is sea moss?

Advertisement

Sea moss is a type of algae or seaweed that is found growing on the shores of the Atlantic in North America, Europe and the Caribbean its scientific name is Chondrus crispus. It is harvested for the ingredient carrageenan, which is used to thicken dairy products and is most well-known as red algae, but comes in other colours including yellow and purple.

Seaweed farmer Jean-Marie Pedron picks edible seaweed Ao-Nori along a beach of le Croisic, western France (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

It has become a popular ingredient for use in vitamins and minerals, with it often being sold as a gel, powder, supplement or gummy.

What are its benefits?

Advertisement

Sea moss is fast becoming a popular supplement used for nutritional benefit, however scientific studies around the product are lacking.

According to Holland and Barrett, possible benefits of sea moss include:

Advertisement

Supporting digestive function

Supporting thyroid function

More energy

Skin nourishment

Improved immune function

Supporting mood

Heart health

Blood sugar management

Aphrodisiac

Supporting overall health and wellness

It’s important to note that many of the proposed benefits of sea moss lack scientific evidence, with studies tending to focus on the health benefits of seaweed instead. New research is needed to see how accurate claims about the benefits of sea moss really are.

Is it good for your skin?

Advertisement

Whilst sea moss is generally used for nutritional purposes, it is claimed to support your skin and immune system. According to Sea Moss UK, it: “helps the body to create collagen, therefore naturally promoting your skin to glow.” They also claim that when you eat sea moss this will: “strengthen the connective tissues in nails, skin, and hair.”

Advertisement

Are there side effects?

Sea moss is generally thought to be good for you, however according to the Cleveland Clinic there are two known risks associated with it. The first is the amount of iodine, depending on how you use your sea moss and if you consume it, you could find yourself taking in too much.

The Cleveland Clinic have said that endocrinologists advise against taking iodine supplements without being supervised by your doctor as they could negatively impact your thyroid function.

The second risk associated with sea moss is that seaweed is known to absorb heavy metals from the water where it grows. Whilst this is safe in small amounts, if you plan to consume sea moss, this should be monitored.

Advertisement

Another side effect which won’t cause any harm, is that sea moss has an unusual, slimy texture and scent of the sea, because of this, often those who take it for its nutritional qualities will do so in the form of a supplement.

Where can you buy sea moss in the UK?

Advertisement