Though you may have been sending "Happy New Year" wishes to friends and family in recent days, as January rolls on and you run into people you didn’t see as part of the new year festivities themselves, you might find yourself wishing them a Happy New Year deeper and deeper into the month.

So when should you stop wishing people all the best for the year ahead? Here is everything you need to know.

When should you stop saying 'Happy New Year'?

The simple answer is that there is no set time after which you should formally stop wishing people a happy new year, though the acceptable time frame for extending New Year's greetings is generally within the first few weeks of January.

By the second or third week, the phrase might start to feel outdated, and the focus shifts from holiday celebrations to the routine of daily life. People begin settling back into work or their regular schedules, and the emphasis on the new year wanes.

You will probably notice that as the first month of the new year draws to a close, you stop saying it out of habit.

If you haven't seen someone since the turn of the year or encounter them for the first time in late January or early February, extending New Year's wishes in those situations can still be well-received.

Nevertheless, it could be worthwhile to send a brief, belated message wishing someone the best of luck for the upcoming year if you truly want to make sure you wish them a Happy New Year but haven't had a chance to yet.

Should 'Happy New Year' be capitalised?