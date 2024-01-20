The disappearance of sailor Simon Parkes over 30 years ago prompted police to undergo excavation work in Gibraltar last week.

An excavation around two areas of interest in Gibraltar regarding the disappearance of Simon Parkes has now been completed (Credit: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Contabulary)

The recent excavation followed previous work in August 2023, where excavation at Town Range Car Park identified a potential area of interest. However, the latest efforts yielded no items or materials that could advance the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Edwards, overseeing the investigation, explained that based on new information, specialist officers spent five days excavating an area around and inside a water tank at Town Range Car Park. Despite a thorough search and examination of the material, no significant findings were made. While there are no plans to expand the search area or explore other locations at this time, the investigation remains active.

Edwards expressed gratitude to military colleagues for their assistance in challenging conditions and acknowledged the dedication of the team in processing more than 12 tonnes of material from the sealed water tank. “I’d like to thank our colleagues from the military who helped to ensure the search undertaken was thorough in very challenging conditions. In only five days the team has processed more than twelve tonnes of material in the underground water tank that has been sealed for some time.”

Simon Parkes, 18, was last seen in 1986 when he left the docked HMS Illustrious in Gibraltar (Credit: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police/British Navy)

“The conditions were hot, damp and filthy but team members spent hours at a time inside the tank to search through every item found. At least two tonnes of material has been brought up to the surface for sieving and fingertip examination. I’ve personally overseen the search activity and I’m incredibly proud of the team’s performance and dedication when they have been faced with such a difficult task.”

“I’d also like to thank Royal Gibraltar Police for their assistance with this latest operation and the public in Gibraltar for their patience during this activity. We have kept Mr and Mrs Parkes informed of our progress and I’d like to thank them again for their support. We know this remains a difficult time for them and we hope our ongoing work will one day bring them the answers they so desperately want”.

