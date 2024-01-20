Royal Navy sailor Simon Parkes: new searches conclude in Gibraltar into disappearance over 30 years ago
The disappearance of sailor Simon Parkes over 30 years ago prompted police to undergo excavation work in Gibraltar last week.
Investigators probing the disappearance of a young sailor over three decades ago have conducted excavation work at Town Range Car Park and Trafalgar Cemetery in Gibraltar. The efforts were part of a potential lead being pursued by a working group comprising eight officers from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, the Defence Serious Crime Unit, and detectives, as well as specially trained search officers from both the police and military.
The recent excavation followed previous work in August 2023, where excavation at Town Range Car Park identified a potential area of interest. However, the latest efforts yielded no items or materials that could advance the investigation.
Detective Chief Inspector Adam Edwards, overseeing the investigation, explained that based on new information, specialist officers spent five days excavating an area around and inside a water tank at Town Range Car Park. Despite a thorough search and examination of the material, no significant findings were made. While there are no plans to expand the search area or explore other locations at this time, the investigation remains active.
Edwards expressed gratitude to military colleagues for their assistance in challenging conditions and acknowledged the dedication of the team in processing more than 12 tonnes of material from the sealed water tank. “I’d like to thank our colleagues from the military who helped to ensure the search undertaken was thorough in very challenging conditions. In only five days the team has processed more than twelve tonnes of material in the underground water tank that has been sealed for some time.”
“The conditions were hot, damp and filthy but team members spent hours at a time inside the tank to search through every item found. At least two tonnes of material has been brought up to the surface for sieving and fingertip examination. I’ve personally overseen the search activity and I’m incredibly proud of the team’s performance and dedication when they have been faced with such a difficult task.”
“I’d also like to thank Royal Gibraltar Police for their assistance with this latest operation and the public in Gibraltar for their patience during this activity. We have kept Mr and Mrs Parkes informed of our progress and I’d like to thank them again for their support. We know this remains a difficult time for them and we hope our ongoing work will one day bring them the answers they so desperately want”.
Who can I contact if I have any information?
Anyone with information about the disappearance of Simon can call us on 101, quoting Operation Thornhill and submit information via the Hampshire police website. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or +44 1962 841 534 from abroad.
