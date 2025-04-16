The man's death is being treated as unexplained.

An elderly woman has tragically died and her male companion is critically ill in hospital after the car they were travelling in crashed into a wall.

The 76-year-old woman died at the scene of the crash which happened at a junction to the car park of Paisley’s Royal Alexandra Hospital. She was passenger in the car which crashed into a wall.

The silver Kia Ceed was the only car involved in the smash on Corsebar Road in Paisley at around 12.30pm yesterday. Emergency services attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 78-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The road was closed for hours, until around 6.25pm as an investigation took place. Drivers were warned to avoid the area due to long tailbacks. It has since been reopened.

Sergeant Ally Wright of Police Scotland said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman involved.

“Our investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing and I would urge anyone with information, or who may have dashcam footage from the area, to get in touch.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We received a call at 12.23pm to attend a road traffic collision on Corsebar Road, Paisley. We dispatched two ambulances, two special operations response teams and a critical care paramedic to the scene. We transported one patient to Royal Alexandra Hospital.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 1328 of April 15.