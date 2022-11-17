Alba Baptista is a Portuguese actress starring in Netflix’s Warrior Nun

Alba Baptista and Chris Evans are reportedly dating after the couple were spotted holding hands through New York City’s Central Park. As they confirmed their serious romance after a year of quietly dating, the pair maintained a low profile on their latest outing.

On 10 November, People reported the couple have been dating for more than a year, and the relationship is “serious”. The source said: “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”

But who is actress Alba Baptista and what other shows and films have she been in? Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Alba Baptista?

Baptista, 25, is a Portuguese actress. She was born in Lisbon, to a Portuguese mother and a Brazillian father. She attended a German school in Portugal and decided to bceome an actress at the age of 15.

Baptista is also fluent in English, French, Spanish and German as well as her native Portuguese. According to W Magazine, she has recently wrapped up filming a film showcasing her french.

What shows and films has Alba Baptista been in?

Her launch into acting was marked by the role of the main character in Simao Cayatte’s short film: Miami. The Portuguese language film follows a teenage girl’s dream of becoming famous as it turns into a dangerous obsession, and on IMDb, it is rated 6.1 stars out of 10.

For her performance, she received the Best Actress Award a the Festival Iberico de Cine. From there, she furthered her career and appeared in the Portuguese series A Criacao (2017) and telenovelas A Impostors (2016-2017) and Jogo Duplo (2017-2018). Her filmography expanded into an impressive count of films as she secured several films each year.

By 2020, Baptitise debuted in her first English-speaking role, as Ava Silva (the lead) in Warrior Nun - a show about how an orphan wakes up in a morgue with inexplicable powers and gets caught up in a battle between god and evil. Season two of the show is in the works.

As of July 2022, she played 1950s Dior Muse, Natasha in Mrs Harris Goes to Paris. Of the role and portraying the muse, Baptista said to W Magazine: “I was so insecure about doing the dresses justice—for me to be wearing them rather than them wearing me,”

“They should be represented as beautifully as the models did back in the ’50s. It’s a big responsibility, and it’s harder than it looks.”

As an actress Baptiste has made the list of IMDb’s Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2020 and was one of this year’s European Shooting Stars at Berlinale. According to exploreceleb.com, Baptiste has a net worth of around $1.5 million accumulated from her acting career and modelling shoots,

Does Alba Baptista have social media?