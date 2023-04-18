The late star’s husband Andre Portasio has invited members of the public to line the streets for a public funeral procession

Paul O’Grady’s husband has confirmed that the late star’s funeral will be held in Aldington, Kent. The popular TV presenter died from sudden cardiac arrhythmia on March 28 at the age of 67.

O’Grady’s husband, Andre Portasio thanked fans for the “overwhelming outpouring of support and love”, he has received after he shared information about the funeral on local Facebook groups on Monday (April 17). The details revealed where the funeral will take place and invited fans to line the streets to pay their respects to the late TV presenter.

Originally from Wirral in Merseyside, O’Grady spent his time between London and Kent where set up a small farm in the village of Aldington, which was home to animals including: dogs, goats, sheep, chickens, rabbits and also alpacas.

So, where is Aldington, why is his funeral been held in Kent and what has his husband said? Here’s everything you need to know.

Where is Aldington?

Aldington is a rural village in the English county of Kent that is eight miles outside of the town of Ashford and 61 miles outside of London. The picturesque village features St Martin’s Church which dates back to the 12th Century and is considered to be an area of outstanding natural beauty.

Paul O’Grady passed away on Tuesday March 28 at his home in Kent (Photo: Stuart C. Wilson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Why is Paul O’Grady’s funeral being held in Kent?

His husband has confirmed that his funeral will be held here and shared with local residents that a public funeral procession will pass through the village "marking Paul's affection for the area".

According to Kent Live, O’Grady spent 26 years living in Kent and was a familiar face in the village. Following his death, Saxon Shore ward Cllr Linda Harman paid tribute to the TV presenter, calling him a “staunch member” of the village and had re.

Cllr Harman said: “We woke up this morning to the extremely sad and shocking news of losing Paul.” She continued: “Paul has been a staunch member and supporter of this village, most recently judging our dog show last summer. He always gave up his time and sometimes his money very freely to support this village.” Adding: “He is, as everyone has described, a fabulous, kind, normal person who never stood on a celebrity status.”

What has his husband said?

O’Grady’s husband, Portasio shared details of the late star’s funeral in local Facebook groups. Reported by ITV News, he thanked fans for their “overwhelming outpouring of support and love” since news of the entertainer’s passing.

In his post he explained that a “private funeral” would be held on Thursday April 20, but wanted to share with “local residents” that a public funeral procession will pass through Aldington before heading to the church, as a way of “marking Paul’s affection for the area”. With residents being invited to attend on the day to say goodbye.

Paul O’Grady with his husband Andre Portasio at the National Television Awards in 2019 (Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Portasio’s statement said: “I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the overwhelming outpouring of support and love I have received since the passing of our beloved Paul O’Grady. Your kind messages, beautiful flowers, and thoughtful texts of condolences have brought me comfort and solace during this difficult time.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the support and love I have received from our community, and we want to thank each and every one of you for your kindness and generosity.

“As a mark of respect and as Paul would have wanted, we will be holding a private funeral on Thursday, 20th April 2023. This information has not been made public, but I wanted to share it with local residents.

“While the funeral will be a private ceremony, as many of you know, Paul cared a lot about his local community. We have therefore requested that the funeral procession passes through Aldington before heading to the church, as a way of marking Paul’s affection for the area.

“We would therefore like to invite all locals to join us in paying our respects to Paul in Aldington Village between 14:10 - 14:45 on Thursday. In order to avoid road congestion and public disorder, we kindly ask all residents to treat this invitation personally and if attending to stand on either Roman Road, Forge Hill, or New Road Hill so to respect the villagers and the local area.

“Please note for public safety Church Road as well as Knoll Hill will be closed on the day of the procession. We kindly ask everyone to respect the family’s wishes and maintain social distancing throughout the event.

“Thank you for your understanding and support during this difficult time.”