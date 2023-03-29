Paul O’Grady was best known for a successful TV career which saw him host the Paul O’Grady show and Paul O’Grady For the Love of Dogs

Paul O’Grady was married to professional dancer Andre Portasio. (Getty Images)

Popular TV presenter Paul O’Grady has died aged 67 with his husband Andre Postasio confirming the news in a statement on Tuesday 28 March.

O’Grady was an English comedian and broadcaster who was best known for presenting TV shows such as The Paul O’Grady show and Paul O’Grady For the Love of Dogs. Portasio revealed in his statement that O’Grady passed away unexpectedly but peacefully.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening. We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with his loss. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.”

Portasio has been in a relationship with O’Grady for over 18 years. But what is Portasio best known for and when did he marry O’Grady? Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Andre Portasio?

Andre Portasio is a former professional ballet dancer who previously danced with the English National Ballet. Portasio is known for being the husband of TV presenter Paul O’Grady. The pair reportedly started dating in 2006 and they celebrated their wedding 11 years later in 2017.

Guests at the wedding reportedly included actor Ian McKellan, comedian Julian Clary and actor turned politician Michael Cashman. O’Grady opened up about his relationship with Portasio in his 2012 biography Still Standing. He said: “Our relationship just crept up on us. It took us by surprise when we were least expecting it.” The couple shared a large property in Kent where they lived with their rescue dogs.

When did Paul O’Grady split from Teresa Fernandes?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul O’Grady was married twice in his life and his first marriage was to Portuguese model Teresa Fernandez. Fernandez was a lesbian and O’Grady was gay, but the pair decided to marry in order to prevent her from being deported and the pair tied the knot in 1977.

The pair remained officially married for 28 years before their divorce in 2005. But O’Grady admitted that he was never in a relationship with Fernandes.

In a past interview, O Grady said: “Teresa, I call her the lesbian Portuguese barmaid, was lovely. She looked like David Cassidy. We worked in a club in Westbourne Grove, London, when I was 22. She was from a very strict Catholic family and was always being hassled by them: ‘Why aren’t you getting married?’ So I said:’Come on then, we’ll get married, and we did.”

Did Paul O’Grady have children?

Paul O’Grady has a daughter named Sharon Mosely who was born in May 1974, the late entertainer was just 18-years old at the time of her birth. O’Grady also has two grandchildren Abel and Halo who were born in 2006 and 2009 respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement