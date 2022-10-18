Amanda Holden pays emotional tribute to stillborn son Theo on Instagram

Amanda Holden has shared a touching tribute to her late son, Theo, as she marked the end of Baby Loss Awareness Week

Amanda Holden has paid tribute to her late son, who was stillborn at seven months - in an emotional post.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 51, took to Instagram to share a video of herself lighting a ‘Wave of Light’ candle in her son’s memory.

Holden’s post was part of a globally recognised event, in which people light ‘Wave of Light’ candles in honour of baby loss.

Amanda Holden attends The Global Awards 2020 at Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on March 05, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

The event is an opportunity for bereaved parents, and families to commemorate all the babies that have passed away too soon.

The Heart Breakfast co-host, who lives in Surrey, used her own song Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel) for the background music to the video.

Advertisement

In the caption, Amanda wrote: “I am honoured you chose us to be your parents for a moment on earth but forever in our hearts ..our angel boy #Theo #waveoflight @tommys Goodnight my angel .. dedicated to you from Mummy x.”

Holden tagged @tommys , in the caption to reference the charity which is funding the research into the prevention of baby loss.

In January 2011, Amanda’s son Theo was tragically stillborn at seven months, and as his death was at such a late stage, she had to still go through labour with him.

Friends and celebrities were quick to flood the comments with support for Holden, with Amanda’s Heart Radio co-star Ashley Roberts commenting: "Love you," with a prayer hands emoji.

Amanda Holden is a judge on Britain’s Got Talent (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Actress Sarah Parish, commented on the post to support her cutting it co-star, she wrote, “All my love to you darling girl."

Some fans also commented, and shared their own tragic baby loss experiences, with one writing: “Your story helped me through my stillborn birth in January. Thank you for sharing xx love to you tonight.”

Whilst another wrote: “Teddy, our son was born asleep in 2014, the pain never goes, we just learn to live with it. Sending love.”

Amanda, shares two daughters, Lexi, 16, and Hollie, 10, with her husband, Chris Hughes who she met in 2003 and married in 2008.

Advertisement

She recently opened up about the traumatic experience on her Heart Radio show, she said: "We lost our baby Theo at 28 weeks, and they very sensitively moved me into another room so I could deliver him without having to hear the lovely babies screaming on a normal ward."

She added: "I held him in my arms and I said goodbye, basically. But I couldn’t have done it without the incredible team around us.

Judge Amanda Holden attends the Britain's Got Talent Auditions at the London Palladium on January 18, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

In February, Holden posted a photo of her stillborn son’s footprints on Instagram, and captioned the post, “You would have been 11 today. I’m still grateful you chose us for your journey .. #Theo.”

Amanda took part in the BBC’s Dear NHS Superstars special, which featured a host of celebrities sharing personal stories about their own experiences with the NHS.

Advertisement

She bravely opened up about her son’s tragic stillbirth, confessing that she didn’t want to "hold a dead baby."

The heartbroken mum-of-two reflected on the moment she was told there was no heartbeat, "I remember waking up and thinking I hadn’t felt my baby kick for most of the night which was unusual because he was so active," she said.

She continued: "All these women were holding me, calming me down. I forgot entirely that I’d have to get the baby out and I’d have to give birth to our son."