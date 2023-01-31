The To Leslie star could have her Oscar nomination revoked over an Instagram post that referenced Best Actress competitor Cate Blanchett

The Academy has announced that it is conducting a review of award “campaign procedures” to ensure that no guidelines were violated at this year’s nominations. The organisation said it was committed to ensuring the competition was conducted in a “fair and ethical” manner and would determine whether changes to future guidelines were needed.

It comes following nominations for the 95th Oscars , where British actress Andrea Riseborough scored a surprise nomination in the Best Actress category.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is what you need to know.

What has the Academy said?

The announcement regarding the Academy’s review of award campaign procedures comes after Riseborough bagged a surprise nomination in the Best Actress category for the 95th Oscars.

Riseborough was nominated for her performance in independent film To Leslie, which sees her play a single mother who has turned to alcoholism after winning the lottery before turning her life around when a motel owner offers her a job.

Advertisement

The stage is set for the 95th Academy Awards nominations announcement at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California, on January 24, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

A statement released by the Academy said: “It is the Academy’s goal to ensure that the Awards competition is conducted in a fair and ethical manner, and we are committed to ensuring an inclusive awards process.

Advertisement

“We are conducting a review of the campaign procedures around this year’s nominees, to ensure that no guidelines were violated, and to inform us whether changes to the guidelines may be needed in a new era of social media and digital communication.

“We have confidence in the integrity of our nomination and voting procedures, and support genuine grassroots campaigns for outstanding performances.”

Advertisement

Did Andrea Riseborough break the rules?

While the statement itself did not reference Riseborough or To Leslie, questions regarding her nomination and campaign methods have been raised.

To Leslie did not receive any nods at the Golden Globes or the Critics’ Choice awards, but has since had the backing of some of the most prominent names in Hollywood. Stars including Edward Norton, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Cate Blanchett – who is also nominated for the Best Actress Oscar for Tar – previously voiced their support for Riseborough and her performance.

The question of whether Riseborough broke Academy rules comes down to a handful of specific posts which not only championed the actress, but made reference to her competitors - something which is forbidden by the Academy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Andrea Riseborough attends The BAFTA Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

The Academy rules state: “Ads, mailings, websites, social media (including Facebook and Twitter) or any other forms of public communication by anyone directly associated with an eligible film attempting to cast a negative or derogatory light on a competing film or achievement will not be tolerated.

“In particular, any tactic that singles out “the competition” by name or title is expressly forbidden.

“In addition to reserving all available remedies, Academy members who are found to have violated this regulation will be subject to a one-year suspension of membership for first-time violations, and expulsion for any subsequent violations.”

Advertisement

A since deleted Instagram post published by the official To Leslie Instagram account quoted Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times, stating: “As much as I admired [Cate] Blanchett’s work in Tar, my favourite performance by a woman this year was delivered by the chameleonlike Andrea Riseborough.”

While Roeper is well within his rights to express his opinion, there’s the possibility that the To Leslie campaign broke Academy rules by choosing a quote which specifically named Riseborough’s Best Actress competitor Blanchett.

Advertisement

Have nominations been revoked in the past?

Advertisement

While nominations getting revoked by the Academy is rare, it has happened on a number of occasions throughout the years, including: