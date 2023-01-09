It has been reported by a Romanian news outlet that in the first few days of their arrest, one of the Tate brothers was taken to hospital

Following his arrest on 29 December 2022 on suspicion of human trafficking , an article from a Romanian news outlet has claimed that either Andrew Tate or his brother, Tristan , who was also arrested, has been taken to hospital a week after being placed in custody.

This is what we know so far.

Is Andrew Tate in the hospital?

Romanian news outlet Antena 3 reported an exclusive that claimed “one of the brothers” has been taken to hospital, however did not name whether it was Tate himself or his brother, Tristan. The article said that the brothers received a routine medical visit during the first days of their arrest, and that one of them had ended up in the hospital.

Andrew Tate and his brother were arrested in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking and rape (Photo: YouTube)

It said that one of the brothers “notified the central detention centre and stated he had certain medical problems” and that he was subsequently taken to a “specialist consultation in a hospital in the capital”.

Carmina Pricopie, who wrote the article, added: “Now, from my information, he is again in the central detention centre of the Capital Police.”

What did he say on Twitter?

On Twitter, Tate linked to a different Romanian article from Spy News, and added: “The Matrix has attacked me. But they misunderstand, you cannot kill an idea. Hard to Kill.”

His cryptic tweet has left his followers somewhat confused, with one person replying: “That literally was the worst update ever.”

Tate had previously tweeted that he was “hard to kill” after Piers Morgan’s hacked Twitter account announced that he had been “found shot dead in Dubai”.

What’s going on with his arrest?

On 29 December 2022, Tate and his brother were arrested in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking and rape. A lawyer for the brothers confirmed their detention. Tate and his brother had been under investigation since April of 2022, alongside two Romanian nationals.

According to a report from the Reuters news agency, prosecutors said at the time of their arrest: “The four suspects … appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost.”

The Tate brothers and two Romanian citizens were arrested (Photo: Romania TV)

Recently, Romanian authorities seized a number of luxury cars as part of an investigation into Tate ahead of a court appearance. On Friday 6 January, an official said prosecutors investigating the case had seized a further four vehicles on Thursday, after 11 cars were taken in raids. At least seven of the seized cars are registered to the Tate brothers.

More than 10 properties or land owned by companies registered to them have also been seized, which would be used to pay for the investigation and pay damages to victims if they are convicted, Ramona Bolla, a spokeswoman for Romanian anti-organised crime agency DIICOT said.

A statement from DIICOT, which did not name the Tates, said two British citizens and two Romanians were suspected of being part of a criminal group focused on human trafficking.

They are expected to appear in a Bucharest court next week to have their appeals heard against a judge’s decision to extend their arrest warrants from 24 hours to 30 days, DIICOT said. The Tate brothers will also appeal against the seizure of some of their belongings.

A general view taken on December 30, 2022 shows the main building of the Bucharest Court in Bucharest, Romania, where former professional kickboxer and controversial online personality Andrew Tate is expected to appear for alleged human trafficking, rape and setting up an organised criminal group (Photo AFP via Getty Images)

Tate appeared to deny the accusations, suggesting after his arrest he had been captured by Matrix agents.

According to DIICOT, six injured people have been identified in relation to the investigation, one of whom is said to have been violently sexually assaulted in March. Some of the suspects allegedly used the “loverboy” method of trafficking, which involves a man luring a victim into a relationship in order to sexually exploit them later.

The victims were transported and housed in buildings in Ilfov county, which surrounds Bucharest, where they were coerced into making pornographic content, it is alleged.

