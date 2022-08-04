Paul Hollywood claims Prue Leith has let Bake Off go to her head, and she is “precious” about the way her tea is made.
The breadmaster is currently on tour promoting his new book “Bake” - while on stage at the Kaufmann Concert Hall in New York.
“Prue is so precious about her tea on Bake Off,” Paul said.
“We take the runners to show them how to make tea.
“You can’t squeeze the bag against the tea cup as she knows. She is a dame now, so you can’t do that to her.”
Prue Leith received her Damehood in May 2021 for services to food, broadcasting and charity.
She has been part of The Great British Bake Off since 2017, having replaced Mary Berry when the show moved from the BBC to Channel 4.
The 88-year-old recently spoke out about cancel culture and said she has stopped using the phrase “is it worth the calories?” because it was receiving negative feedback online.
Prue told Mail Online: “Well I‘ve had to stop doing it because everyone gets so upset and actually I think it’s all too ridiculous. But I think the world will stop being silly.”
Paul now has seven books under his name including How to Bake, Bread, Pies and Puds, British Baking, A Baker’s Life, A Weekend Baker and Bake.
Paul Hollywood
Celebrity Chef
Paul is most famous for being a judge on The Great British Bake Off - he has been a part of the show since 2010.
Before his TV fame, Paul learnt to bake from his father John.F Hollywood, who owned a bakery chain called BreadWinner.
Paul became head baker at a number of hotels including The Dorchester, Cliveden Hotel and Chester Grosvenor and Spa.
- Paul John Hollywood was born on 1 March 1966, in Wallasey, Cheshire
- He was the son of the head of the BreadWinner empire John. F Hollywood
- Paul is known for being the harsh judge on popular baking shoe The Great British Bake Off
- As well as hosting the TV show he has released seven books during his career
- Great Breads won the Top Bread and Pastry Book at The Gourmand World Cookbook Awards in 2005
- Paul is known for creating the most expensive loaf of bread in Britain back in 2008 - it has been named the Rolls-Royce of loaves
- The baker delved into the world of car racing in 2015 - he made his debut in the Beechdean AMR Aston Martin Vantage GT4
- Paul met his wife Alexandra Hollywood in Cyprus when he was working as a baker abroad
- He has a reported £11.5million
Paul told Love Food: “My dad always smelled of bread when he came in, always covered in flour.
“That was then attached to me for many years. It became part of my DNA.”
