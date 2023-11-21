Jeane Passos dos Santos, who was an Instagram influencer and a mum, died at the age of 34 after she was hospitalised due to issues linked to her sickle cell anaemia

Instagram influencer and mum-of-two Jeane Passos dos Santos, who has died at the age of 34 due to health complications linked to her sickle cell anaemia. Photo by Instagram/Jeane Passos dos Santos.

Tributes have been paid to a beauty and fashion influencer, and mum-of-two, who has died at the age of 34 after suffering complications linked to a rare blood disorder.

Jeane Passos dos Santos was suffering from sickle cell anaemia and had been admitted to hospital due to the condition when she suddenly died earlier this month.

Santos was a Brazilian influencer known for sharing fashion and beauty content on social media with her followers on Instagram. Her family have released a tribute to her, in which they said she "illuminated" their life. So, just who was Santos, what happend to her, and what tributes have been paid to her, plus what exactly is sickle cell anaemia? Here's what you need to know.

Who was Jeane Passos dos Santos?

Jeane Passos dos Santos was a influencer on Instagram who regularly shared beauty and fashion tips, along with travel and home decor advice, with her 45,700 followers. On her account, @PassosDaJeane, she wrote "Cristã | Moda | Beleza | Casa | Viagem" in her biography, which stands for "Christian | Fashion | Beauty | House | Trip".

She also listed that she was mum to two angels, via the use of the angel emoji. She lived in Salvador, the capital of Brazil’s northeastern state of Bahia.

What happened to Jeane Passos dos Santos?

Jeanne Passos dos Santos was admitted to hospital last week due to her sickle cell anaemia, and sadly died as a result of issues associated with her condition.

A statement shared on her profile when she was taken to the hospital, which is believed to have been written by her family, said: "I come through this note, out of respect for my followers and partners, to inform you that Jeane is hospitalized due to complications from sickle cell anemia. At this moment, she is unable to access her cell phone. I ask for prayers for her, so that God may restore her life."

Her death, which happened on Wednesday November 15, was then announced in another post which said a vigil would be held for her at the Bosque da Paz cemetery. She was then was laid to rest in Salvador on Thursday November 16, one day after her death.

What is sickle cell anaemia?

Sickle cell disease is the name for a group of inherited health conditions that affect the red blood cells. The most serious type is called sickle cell anaemia. It is caused by a gene that affects how red blood cells develop.

If both parents have the gene, there's a one in four chance of each child they have being born with sickle cell disease, states the NHS. The child's parents often will not have sickle cell disease themselves and they're only carriers of the sickle cell trait.

It is particularly common in people with an African or Caribbean family background, says the NHS. According to a Health Ministry survey, Salvador in particular has more sickle cell anemia sufferers than any other Brazilian municipality.

People with sickle cell disease produce unusually shaped red blood cells that can cause problems because they do not live as long as healthy blood cells and can block blood vessels. Sickle cell disease is a serious and lifelong health condition, although treatment can help manage many of the symptoms.

The main symptoms of sickle cell disease are:

painful episodes called sickle cell crises, which can be very severe and last for days or weeks

an increased risk of serious infections

anaemia (where red blood cells cannot carry enough oxygen around the body), which can cause tiredness and shortness of breath

Some people also experience other problems, such as delayed growth, strokes and lung problems

What tributes have been paid to Jeane Passos dos Santos?

After Jeane Passos dos Santos' death, her family said in a statement: “May your path be illuminated, just as your presence among us was.” Jacira Passos, her mum, wrote on social media: “Thank you, Lord, for the daughter you gave me. Today, she is resting in your arms.”