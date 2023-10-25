Juliana Rocha, who was a TikTok and Instagram influencer known for sharing make-up tutorials, has died at the age of 25

A popular make-up influencer who mysteriously stopped posting on her TikTok page two months ago has died at the age of 25, her family has announced. Juliana Rocha was known for sharing make-up tutorials on the social media site, but fans were left confused when she suddenly stopped uploading any new videos in August.

Now, her family has revealed she has died - but they have not given any specific details. They uploaded a statement to the late star’s Instagram stories on Monday (23 October). It said: “It is with deep sorrow and sadness that Juliana Rocha's family informs you, her audience and those who liked her, that she has passed away.”

Rocha made her last social media post on Friday 25 August, and then disappeared from the platform with no explanation, leaving her fans wondering what had happened to her. But, just who was Rocha, how did she die and what tributes have been left to her? Here’s what we know.

Who was Juliana Rocha?

Rocha was a 25-year-old Brazilian influencer. She had 186,000 followers on Instagram, @JuRochx, and also more than 250,000 on TikTok, also @JuRochx, where she shared make-up tutorials. She was known for sharing hugely popular tips on make-up, fashion, nails and haircare. Her last TikTok post had two million views. Rocha lived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and enjoyed rap music and going to the beach, according to local reports.

How did Juliana Rocha die?

No official cause of death for Rocha has been given by her family. However one Instagram user, who said he was a family friend, claimed she had died of cancer. Thiago Mello wrote: “I am in shock. Unfortunately this is true people. I'm friends with Marlon and he confirmed it. Juliana was battling leukaemia.”

What tributes have been left to Juliana Rocha?

The Pink 21 Cosméticos label, which had collaborated with Rocha on a video, said they were “very saddened by the news”. They added: “Ju was an incredible partner, extremely dedicated and talented. We convey to family and colleagues our feelings and prayers at this time.”

The influencer marketing agency Helloo Folks, which managed the content creator, shared a post on their own Instagram Stories that said: “Juliana's presence and influence will always be remembered, not only by us but by her entire audience. Rest in peace, Ju, and may your light continue to shine in our hearts.” Rocha's friend, Priscila Paulo, wrote: “I can't believe you're gone, but wherever you are, you'll be in a good place. Rest in peace, Ju. You will always be remembered.”

Fans also left many tributes. One said: “Omg I’m in complete shock I always loved Ju’s content. May she rest easy.” Another said: “It hurts like hell, I have no doubts that this is not the end of a soul if there is another, you are a giant and it was only the beginning.” One more said: “Omg I have goose bumps! Rest in peace goddess.”

Another fan wrote: “Sad news about the death of Juliana Rocha, a talented make-up influencer. Her unexpected departure reminds us that life is fragile and we must value every moment. Her legacy and creativity will love on in the world of makeup.”