TikTok and Instagram influencer Grace Keeling, known as GK Barry, has announced she is going on tour with her podcast ‘Saving Grace’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Viral TikToker Grace Keeling has announced she will be touring her hit podcast on stages across the UK and Ireland, much to the delight of her TikTok followers.

Keeling has announced that her podcast, Saving Grace, will be going back out on tour yesterday (Wednesday 18 October). Following the success of Grace's debut UK tour in early 2023, which sold out in just two minutes, the new live tour, The Size Matters Tour, will visit the likes of Nottingham, London, Newcastle, Glasgow and Manchester.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on the upcoming shows, Grace said: "Oh my god, the Saving Grace tour is back. I absolutely loved meeting everyone on my first tour, so, I’m so buzzing to be bringing the live shows to even more audiences this time round. Prepare yourselves to spill all the tea with me – it's story time."

But, just who is Grace Keeling, why does she go by the name GK Barry, when is the Saving Grace tour, and how and when can you buy tickets to the tour? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Grace Keeling?

Grace Eleanor Keeling is an internet personality, social media influencer and presenter. She was born on 12 August 1999, which means she is now 24 years old. She was born in Cambridge and later moved to Nottingham and studied film at Nottingham Trent University (NTU), obtaining a masters in digital marketing. Whilst at NTU, she worked on the set of the BBC soap opera Doctors, created videos for Nottinghamshire Police and assisted on the set of the Netflix film Hood.

Keeling first came to public attention when she started posting her videos to TikTok in 2020, whilst completing her degree, during the Covid 19 pandemic. She is known as GK Barry on the platform and was known for posting her funny and relatable videos. She then launched her famously unfiltered podcast, called Saving Grace, in April 2022. It became an instant hit with listeners.

Profile of TikTok star Grace Keeling, known as GK Barry, as she announces Saving Grace UK and Ireland podcast tour - plus all the ticket details. Photo by Instagram/GK Barry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The podcast topped the charts, and her sofa became the ultimate place for celebrities to sit and share their secrets and make confessions. Previous guests include Jamie Laing, Katie Price, Rob Beckett and Mae Muller. In under two years, Keeling has amassed over 3.2 million followers on TikTok, @GKBarry. She also has 600,000 followers on her Instagram account, @GKBarry_.

Why does Grace Keeling go by the name GK Barry?

Keeling has revealed she chose the username @gkbarry as when she first started posting she was unsure about using TikTok and did not want her real name to become public. That particular username comes from her initials, GK, and the surname of her friend, Tatiana Barry.

When is the Saving Grace tour?

The Saving Grace tour will take place in February 2024, and is Keeling’s biggest live tour to date. The tour promises the juiciest gossip going, with Keeling promising fans she’s going to “dish the dirt”.

What are the Saving Grace tour dates?

The tour will visit 13 locations across the UK and Ireland including Nottingham, London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Dublin and Cardiff.

The full tour dates are:

Nottingham, Theatre Royal – Sunday 4 February

London, Palladium – Thursday 8 February

Newcastle, Tyne Theatre – Friday 9 February

Glasgow, O2 Academy – Sunday 11 February

Manchester, Academy 1 – Tuesday 13 February

Cambridge, Corn Exchange – Thursday 15 February

Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre – Saturday 17 February

Belfast, Ulster Hall – Tuesday 20 February

Dublin, Vicar Street – Thursday 22 February

Cardiff, New Theatre – Saturday 24 February

Bristol, St George’s – Monday 26 February

When can I buy tickets to Grace Keeling’s Saving Grace tour?

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am on Friday 20 October.

How can I buy tickets to Grace Keeling’s Saving Grace tour?