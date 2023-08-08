Bella Hadid has opened up about her health issues, including Lyme Disease in a post on Instagram.

The 26- year-old supermodel shared a post on Sunday (6 August) alongside images of her medical records and hospital stays. In it she reflected on her journey dealing with chronic illness, paying respect to “little me” and giving thanks to her mother for “protecting” and “supporting” her.

Hadid has previously discussed her experience with Lyme Disease on TikTok where she explained it caused flare-ups and attacked her “entire nervous system”. She is not the first celebrity to reveal they have the condition, as in January 2020 Justin Beiber shared that he also had been diagnosed.

So, what has Bella Hadid said about her health on Instagram and what are the signs and symptoms of Lyme Disease? Here’s everything you need to know.

What has Bella Hadid said about Lyme Disease?

Hadid took to Instagram to share with her followers about her journey with Lyme Disease, telling fans “ it will get better. I promise.”

Bella Hadid opened up about her journey with Lyme Disease in a post on Instagram (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The supermodel was diagnosed with Lyme Disease in 2012 and has since been open about her healthcare journey and the debilitating symptoms she has experienced in the last 15 years. Taking to Instagram she shared a variety of pictures which included her medical records and hospital stays.

Hadid said: “If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again.”

She continued: “It made me who I am today. The universe works in the most painful and beautiful ways but I need to say that if you are struggling — it will get better. I promise.”

Hadid added: “this 100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease, infection treatment, almost 15 years of invisible suffering, was all worth it if I’m able to, God willing, have a lifetime of spreading love from a full cup, and being able to truly be myself, For the first time ever”.

She also touched on how she had picked the “most positive pictures” describing the journey as the “most enlightening experience of my life”. Hadid ended by telling fans: “I’ll be back when I’m ready,” adding “I miss you all so much. I love you all so much.”

She also shared a follow up post with pictures of her and her dog Glizzy P. Beans, thanking her “for never leaving my side not for one second”.

What did she say about Lyme Disease on TikTok?

In April Hadid gave fans a health update on TikTok where she discussed how an infection near her tooth had caused her Lyme Disease to flare up.

Hadid’s caption read: “There was a low-grade infection underneath the tooth, NEXT to the tooth I thought was suffering (she’s good) which is the one I got a root canal on a year ago. It continued to spread down, causing a low-grade infection in my jaw. I have felt in my heart for months that I needed this tooth out, to heal the rest, and if not, it was going to take me out!”

She continued: “This made my Lyme flare up, which means the Lyme is attacking the places that are suffering ie tooth, jaw, gut, brain, spine, bones, etc oh and the entire nervous system.”

Adding: “Any minor trauma to the body whether it’s physically or mentally can cause Lyme to flare up.”

What is Lyme disease?

Lyme Disease is a bacterial infection that is spread through bites from infected ticks. According to Lyme Disease UK, the true numbers of people impacted in the UK are unknown as it is not a notifiable disease here. Public Health England have indicated there could be as many as 3,000 cases a year.

What are the signs and symptoms of Lyme disease?

Lyme Disease is spread through tick bites, with the first sign and symptom sometimes presenting as a circular or oval shape rash around a tick bite, which can sometimes look like a bullseye on a dartboard.

According to the NHS, symptoms of Lyme Disease can include:

a high temperature, or feeling hot and shivery

headache

muscle and joint pain

tiredness and loss of energy

Whilst severe symptoms can include:

pain and swelling in joints

nerve problems – such as pain or numbness

heart problems

trouble with memory or concentration