Bella Hadid has gone viral on social media after wearing a spray-on-dress for Coperni’s Paris Fashion Week show

Bella Hadid left audiences at Paris Fashion Week in awe after modelling a spray-on-dress for the finale of Coperni’s Spring Summer 2023 Show on Friday night.

The model, 25, from Washington, took to the runway in just a nude thong and small heels on the fifth night of the bi-annual fashion event.

She stood confidently as the Coperni team gathered around her to demonstrate “when fashion meets technology” by spraying her with cutting-edge liquid developed by scientists.

The paint transformed into a skin-tight dress as a woman cut a slit into the leg of the piece and moved the straps down Bella’s arm.

Bella demonstrated the dress in action by moving around the runway.

Posting on Instagram, she told her 55.3 million followers that there was “no rehearsal, no nothing, just passion”.

Fashion fans went crazy for the show and gushed that Bella is an “icon” and a “true supermodel” who has “made history”.

One wrote: “This is really amazing and is going to be history in the world of fashion”.

Another added: “Probably the best fashion moment I’ve seen in my entire 40 years in this earth”.

Coperni was founded in 2013 by Sebastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant. The Parisian ready-to-wear brand is fast becoming known for using scientific innovation to push the boundaries of fashion.

In an interview with ELLE UK, Arnaud said: “The brand is named after Copernicus, the Renaissance-era astronomer, so it’s inspired by science, progress, innovation and technology.”

To develop the dress for Paris Fashion Week, Sebastian and Arnaud joined forces with Spanish fashion designer and scientist Manel Torres and his team at London’s Bioscience Innovation Centre.

Manel’s Fabrican liquid evaporates as soon as it makes contact with the body and can be dissolved back into solution to use again.

On Instagram, Coperni said: “None of this would have been possible without Manel Torres and his talent. When fashion meets technology.”

They also thanked Bella for the “magical moment”.

On Sunday afternoon, Bella rocked a double denim fit as she walked the runway for Givenchy alongside her older sister Gigi Hadid.