Post Malone is currently performing his Twelve Carat Tour around the United States and Canada

American rapper Post Malone was forced to postpone a gig in Boston this weekend after he was admitted to hospital suffering breathing problems and stabbing pains.

The 27-year-old, who is on his 33-show Twelve Carat Tour, told fans an hour before the concert was about to start that he had to cancel his performance due to ill health.

Post Malone, real name Austin Post, released an update on 25 September to his 6.9 million followers on Twitter to detail what happened to him and what the audience can expect going forwards.

He said: “Boston, I love y’all so f***ing much. On tour, I usually wake up around four o’clock PM, and today I woke up to cracking sounds on the right hand side of my body.

“I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I’m having a really difficult time breathing, and there’s a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.”

The 27-year-old continued by explaining that he was in hospital and that he would make up to the fans coming to see the Twelve Carat Tour in Boston.

The cancellation comes a week after Post Malone sustained three bruised ribs after falling through a hole in the stage while on tour in St Louis, Missouri.

While it is unknown if the health issue is related to the fall, Post suffered the accident on Saturday night (18 September) and had to stop the show briefly in the Enterprise Centre before receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

A video went viral on social media of the Grammy-nominated singer performing his hit ‘Circles’ before slipping into an uncovered hole where his guitar is lowered from.

Headline act: Post Malone.

The star could be seen rolling around and holding his side before security guards and medics ran over to help him up.

The Sunflower singer was escorted off stage but after a few minutes returned to the stage to finish his abbreviated set like a true “Rockstar”.

Despite continuing to perform, fans took to social media to share that Post Malone was still holding his ribs and wincing occasionally, before finishing the show early.

After receiving treatment and medication at a nearby hospital, the New-York-born rapper shared a video apology and an update on Twitter, explaining why there was a hole in the middle of the stage.

He said: “Hey St Louis…thank you for the patience, thank you for putting up with my dumb ass.

“Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitars and the guitar stand goes down and there’s this big-ass hole, and I go around there and turn the corner and bust my ass.

Post Malone is known for songs such as Sunflower and Rockstar (Pic:Getty)

The singer added: “[It] winded me pretty good, got me pretty good - we just got back from the hospital and everything’s good.”

Post Malone continued by apologising to the concert goers in St Louis for the accident and promised to do a two-hour show to make up for the songs that were missed due to the incident.

The Rockstar singer’s manager DreLondon also shared an update on the rapper’s condition and confirmed that his ribs were just bruised alongside a picture of the two men backstage.

Post Malone backed by Sublime With Rome headlines Bud Light’s Dive Bar Tour In New York City.

He said: “Thank you everyone for all your well wishes! In true Posty fashion loving his fans, he finished the show! I truly don’t know any artist like him.

“Talking to him a few hours ago he was still saying Dre don’t go hard on them explaining more than saying ‘the show must go on’.”

Dre told his Instagram followers: “Let’s all keep him in our thoughts as we know he will wake up in pain.”