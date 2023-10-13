Fabiana Flosi supported her husband Bernie Ecclestone at London’s Southwark Court where he pleaded guilty to fraud

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bernie Ecclestone, who turns 93 later this month, was sentenced to 17 months in prison, suspended for two years, at Southwark Crown Court. The former boss of Formula One who avoided prison after pleading guilty to fraud, was supported at Southwark Crown Court by his third wife, Fabiana Flosi.

Ecclestone, who was previously married to Ivy Bamford and model Slavica Radic, wed Fabiana Flosi in 2012. According to Tatler, the couple “met through the World Sports Council, where Flosi regularly attended meetings. They knew each other professionally for a few years before a mutual friend invited Fabiana on a cruise around Croatia with Bernie and others in 2009, and the rest is history.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brazilian-born Fabiana Flosi’s mother Aparecida Schunk was involved in an abduction from her Sao Paulo home back in 2016. Although a ransom of $36.5m was reportedly demanded, none was paid. The BBC reported in August 2016 that “Ms Schunck was freed after being traced to a house near Sao Paulo after investigators monitored phone calls between the kidnappers and her family, police say.”

It was reported that Bernie Ecclestone was keen to travel to Brazil at the time of his mother-in-law's abduction but it is believed that he and his wife were advised to stay behind in the UK.

Bernie Ecclestone and Fabiana Flosi married at Bernie’s chalet Le Lion in Gstaad, Switzerland in 2012, the property features an indoor swimming pool and stunning views. In 2020, the couple revealed that they were set to become parents, Bernie was 89 at the time.