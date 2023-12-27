Australian chef Bill Granger, who was famed for popularising avocado toast, has died aged 54. Picture: Getty Images

Australian chef Bill Granger, who was hailed as the 'godfather' of avocado toast, has died at the age of 54. Granger passed away at a London hospital on Christmas Day. His wife and three daughters were by his side. His cause of death has not been released.

In a statement on Instagram, his family said: "It is with great sadness that the family of Bill Granger announce he has passed away on 25th December. A dedicated husband and father, Bill died peacefully in hospital with his wife Natalie Elliott and three daughters, Edie, Ines and Bunny, at his bedside in their adopted home of London.

"Born in Melbourne, Australia, Bill was a self-taught cook who became a celebrated global restaurateur and food writer with a career spanning over 30 years. He will be deeply missed by all, with his loss most profoundly felt by his adored family, who are grateful for all the love and support that has been given.”

The Melbourne-born, self-taught chef became a well-known name within the industry, after finding success with his breakfast cafes. Alongside his avocado toast moniker, which grew due to the popularity of the item in his cafes, he was also branded the 'King of Breakfast'.

During Granger's career he published 14 cookbooks and made and appeared on multiple cooking TV shows. He owned and operated more than a dozen restaurants across the world.

Tributes have poured in for Granger, with chef Nigella Lawson saying: "He was the loveliest man, and the joy he gave us - whether through his food, his books, the spaces he made for us or in person - came from the kindness and generosity and sheer, shining exuberance of his very self. So devastated for his family. It's too cruel."

Jamie Oliver commented on the Instagram post announcing Granger's death: “This is devastating news, I’m so sad to hear this, what a guy he was… a wonderful human, kind calm soul…. Sending so much love to all his family, rest in peace, Bill, he will be sorely missed.”