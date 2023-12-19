Nigella Lawson's Amsterdam Christmas: release date on BBC and how to watch Christmas special
Nigella Lawson will be travelling to Amsterdam for the one-off Christmas special airing on BBC
TV Chef Nigella Lawson will be heading to the Netherlands in search of culinary delights and festive cheer for a one-off Christmas special which will air on BBC this week.
Lawson, who has been travelling to Amsterdam to celebrate the holidays for decades will show viewers exactly why as she takes us on a journey through the city dubbed the "Venice of the North".
Advertisement
Advertisement
With plenty of Dutch and Indonesian culinary inspiration we can expect some delicious recipes, here's everything you need to know about Nigella Lawson's Amsterdam Christmas.
What is the Nigella Lawson's Amsterdam Christmas special about?
Nigella Lawson is back in this brand new Christmas special that will take place in both London and Amsterdam. Lawson has regularly been travelling to Amsterdam for some festive cheer over the holiday season for decades and this Christmas special will tell you exactly why.
Join the well-known food writer and TV cook as she visits Christmas Fairs, artisan food shops and her favourite spots in Amsterdam, as she shares recipes inspired by the city dubbed the "Venice of the North".
Inspired by Dutch and Indonesian culinary influences, we follow Lawson as she sources all the ingredients she needs for her Christmas feast. Back home in London, she’ll create standout dishes that would make the perfect showstopper on any Christmas dinner table. The festive menu will feature treats including:
- An Indonesian biryani, inspired by Amsterdam’s thriving Indonesian food scene
- A no-bake advocaat & ginger cake
- A Dutch classic of biscuits: Speculaas
- Dutch Mussels
- And keeping with the magic of Christmas, many surprises including a very special cocktail
Advertisement
Advertisement
Speaking about the one-off festive special, Lawson said: "There is nothing better than being able to share enthusiasm and joy, and I look forward to showing viewers the unique magic of Amsterdam at Christmas and unveiling new recipes that, while drawn from the history, culture and ingredients of this breathtakingly beautiful city, give ideas for fabulous, fuss-free feasting here at home!”
When can I watch Nigella Lawson Amsterdam Christmas on BBC?
Nigella Lawson Amsterdam Christmas will be available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday, December 21 at 8pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.