The actor posted on social media urging parents to ‘beware’ following the incident which occurred over the weekend

Former EastEnders actor Billy Murray has taken to social media to claim that a group of men in “a black Audi” attempted to kidnap his grandchildren. Murray alleged that his daughter, her partner and their two children were approached by the men at around 3:30pm on Saturday (8 April) in The Green in Orsett, Essex .

Police have confirmed that a woman reported the incident to them at around 12:35pm the following day.

As well as EastEnders, Murray is best known for starring in other productions like The Bill, Beech is Back, Rock Follies and Random’s Law, as well as lending his voice to Captain John Price in the Call of Duty video games.

What happened?

Murray urged parents to be on alert after claiming that a group of men in an Audi attempted to “kidnap” his grandchildren when they were out and about with their mother and Murray’s son in law.

Posting a video on his social media, Murray said that the incident occurred near his home in Essex whilst his daughter and her partner were having a day out.

Speaking to the camera, Murray said: “My daughter and my two grandchildren and her partner were out yesterday in a tiny little village just round the corner from our little farm. And they were just walking along and picking some wildflowers or whatever and she got kind of separated because a telephone call came for her partner and she just took it and he just stood there for a minute talking.

“A black Audi pulled up in front of her blocking the way she was walking.”

He continued: “The driver got out and she could see through the screen that there was a passenger and three other guys sat in the back. And he walked up to her and he was very familiar with her or whatever, chatting to her, he was European. It was a black four-door Audi A6.

“They kept looking at the children and she had this terrible fear, all of a sudden, come over her and she panicked and she called out to Mick.”

Billy Murray attends a private screening of "Age Of Kill" at Ham Yard Hotel on April 1, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Murray said that Mick “looked over and saw exactly what was happening because the guys in the back and the passenger were getting out of the car to approach the children”.

Murray said: “They were going to kidnap my grandchildren, that’s [what] they assumed anyway. And as soon as Mick, her partner, saw it he yelled and screamed at them to run and he ran over. And as he ran over, because he was across the other side of the road, they all jumped in their car and squealed off - tyres burning, everything.

“Beware, they’re out there, there’s five guys in an Audi A6.”

Murray said that the incident had been reported to the police, however they were unable to do anything because the men hadn’t made physical contact with the children.

On Twitter, Murray posted: “Thank you for all your comments and concern following the video I posted on Facebook. I have read and appreciate all of them. The video is self explanatory and I will not be making any further comment or giving any interviews. Thank you for understanding.”

What have police said?

Regarding Murray’s claims, Essex Police have said that “no offences have been identified but the call has been noted for intelligence purposes”.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We received a call shortly after 12.35pm on Sunday 9 April reporting concerns about an incident from around 3.30pm the previous day [Saturday 8 April]. The caller reported three men – described as being in their mid-20s to mid-30s all with short dark hair, one wearing a leather jacket and another wearing a cap – in a black Audi A5 had engaged her in conversation as she crossed the road in The Green, Orsett.

Billy Murray arrives at the UK Premiere of 'Rollin' With The Nines' at the Odeon Leicester Square on April 19, 2006 in London, England. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images)

“It was reported a door of the car opened but it wasn’t reported to us that anyone got out. The caller stated her partner approached the vehicle and it drove off. No physical contact between any of those involved, or attempts at physical contact, was reported. No further information about the car was disclosed.

“Based on the information provided no offences have been identified but the call has been noted for intelligence purposes. We know the public will be concerned by a video circulating online relating to this incident and high visibility patrols are taking place in the area. We are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any concerns or suspicious activity to us.

“If you have any information or concerns you can report them via our online reporting services: www.essex.police.uk/digital101