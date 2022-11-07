The comedian recently said he was ‘not very well’ after a recent trip to hospital

Bob Mortimer in March 2022 (Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Bob Mortimer has revealed he is “not very well”, causing concern among fans who are worried for the beloved comedian’s health.

The 63-year-old, is best known for presenting the comedy quiz show Shooting Stars along with Vic Reeves. He also recently wrote and published the novel, The Satsuma Complex.

Signs that something was amiss were first raised in late September, when Mortimer revealed he was “not very healthy at the moment” on an episode of Richard Herring’s Leicester Square Theatre Podcast.

"I am not very well," the 63-year old said, “I was in the hospital." Mortimer, realising what he had said, added, "I am sorry, I should not have said that, should I?"

So is Mortimer OK? What could be wrong with him? Here is everything you need to know.

What is wrong with Bob Mortimer?

Mortimer’s recent podcast comments were in reference to a trip to hospital he was forced to make after filming for his Gone Fishing show, which he fronts alongside comedian friend Paul Whitehouse.

“I did a show last week, a fishing show and there was only two and a half days filming and I did it Tuesday, Wednesday and half of Thursday and I was in hospital on the Saturday,” he said.

It’s possible Mortimer’s recent health issues are linked to the triple heart bypass surgery he had to undergo in 2015, leading to the cancellation of the first leg of the Reeves and Mortimer 25 years tour.

Despite the scare, that surgery was successful, and Mortimer has since spoken openly about the lifestyle changes he has made in order to prolong his life in the wake of the procedure, including cooking “heart healthy food” during episodes of Gone Fishing with Whitehouse, who also suffers from a heart condition.

A heart bypass is a surgical treatment used to treat coronary heart disease. It redirects blood around blocked or congested sections of the major arteries to increase blood flow and oxygen supply to the heart. If you smoke, are overweight, or eat a high-fat diet, you are more likely to have clogged arteries.

Speaking on Richard Herring’s podcast, Mortimer said: “I think I am about 10 years ahead of myself with my body ageing. I think because I was a smoker, and an incredibly fast runner, and a very dramatic dancer, and I put that all in my younger years.”

People who have heart bypass surgery are advised by the NHS to follow a nutritious diet and exercise on a regular basis. Without a healthy lifestyle, the transplanted arteries may harden and narrow over time.

Mortimer described those health problems as like “a brush with mortality”, and said he wanted to change his lifestyle.

“I did some things after the operation that I wouldn’t have done before,” he said. “It felt like a brush with mortality. I realised that you are counting down the years.”

But it’s possible that Mortimer’s heart healthy regime could have slipped in recent years; a scene in the latest series of Gone Fishing in which he balanced a sausage on his paunch while floating in a hot-tub raised the eyebrows of those aware of his heart condition.

This is speculation on our part of course, and it’s worth noting that, speaking to The Mirror, Mortimer’s representative recently said the comedian was now “fine” after “a very brief assessment in hospital“, and is even “back fishing."

Moreover, we send our best wishes to Mortimer, and hope that any issues with his health are cleared up as soon as possible,

Does Mortimer have arthritis?

Aside from Mortimer’s heart issues, the comedian also suffers from rheumatoid arthritis, with which he was diagnosed over 40 years ago while in his 20s.