The comedian ended up in hospital whilst filming the latest series of Gone Fishing with his friend Paul Whitehouse

Comedian and actor Bob Mortimer has admitted he is “not well” after he was rushed to hospital during filming for the latest series of his Gone Fishing show with friend Paul Whitehouse.

The 63-year-old, is best known for presenting the comedy quiz show Shooting Stars along with Vic Reeves.

Mortimer had begun filming the latest series of the BBC Two show Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, when he ended up in hospital.

In 2015, he underwent a triple heart by-pass and has spoken in the past about his experience with rheumatoid arthritis.

Here’s everything you need to know about what Bob Mortimer has said about his health.

Bob Mortimer underwent a triple heart bypass surgery in 2015 (Pic: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

What did Bob Mortimer say about hospital visit?

Mortimer opened up about his health on Richard Herring’s Leicester Square Theatre Podcast.

The comedian told Herring: “I am not very well. I am not very healthy at the moment.”

Adding: “I did a show last week, a fishing show and there was only two and a half days filming and I did it Tuesday, Wednesday and half of Thursday and I was in hospital on the Saturday.

“I am sorry I should not have said that should I? It’s a real downer.”

Mortimer who underwent a triple heart bypass in 2015 went on to share some of his previous unhealthiest habits including having 16 sugars in his tea.

He added: “I think because I was a smoker and an incredibly fast runner and a very dramatic dancer and I put that all in my younger years.

“I think I am about 10 years ahead of myself with my body ageing.”

Mortimer also revealed he had rheumatoid arthritis in his 20s and put his weight gain down to the steroids he was prescribed to manage his condition.

Reflecting on his heart surgery he said: “Mortimer admitted: “It takes until you are 60 to realise all the things you could have done.

“When your bones start aching and when you hear people say: ‘I am going to do this,’ - you aren’t going to do them. You have got to do them now. There is no going back.

“At my age we all feel 47 but then your body packs in.”

Is Bob Mortimer ill?

Mortimer was rushed to hospital during filming with an unconfirmed illness.

The actor and comedian has confirmed that he is “not very well” after the incident but has not given any further updates.

In 2015 he underwent a triple heart bypass after 95% of his arteries were blocked. The procedure saw his heart stopped for a total of 32 minutes.

According to The Sun, Mortimer was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in his twenties.

The comedian said: “In my mid-twenties I got struck down with rheumatoid arthritis.

“I just woke up and it was like, ‘bang’.

“I have been free of it since I have been 34 and it came back 10 days ago.

“It is really sad for me to know whether it will go. Yes I might be fat but actually I am on steroids.”

Adding that after his surgery: “I did some things after the operation that I wouldn’t have done before. It felt like a brush with mortality. I realised that you are counting down the years.”

Paul Whitehouse devised Gone Fishing as a relaxing venture for Bob Mortimer after his heart surgery (Pic: Getty Images)

