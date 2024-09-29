Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An eight-year-old boy is taking on an “emotional” expedition in memory of his grandfather.

Frankie McMillan from Cumbria has been regularly climbing mountains with mother Basia, 40, since he was a toddler, and he became the youngest Briton to climb Mount Olympus in Greece last year. Frankie has scaled more than 500 mountains and hills, including summiting Scafell Pike - the tallest peak in England - at the age of four, and completing all 214 Wainwrights in the Lake District.

The youngster said he was “really excited” to take on his latest challenge - a five-day journey up five mountains in north Africa in late October, on the anniversary of the death of his paternal grandfather, Andrew McMillan. The challenge includes climbing the region’s three highest peaks - Ras Ouanoukrim, Toubkal West and Toubkal.

Frankie said: “There’s only two things I like doing, climbing mountains and helping other people, and that’s why I’m really looking forward to this trek.”

A family photo of eight-year-old mountaineer Frankie McMillan, from Cumbria, with his grandad. | Basia McMillan/PA Wire

The mountaineering mother and son feel prepared for the epic challenge after they reached Everest base camp in April. Basia said: “That sort of puts my mind at ease because I was very, very nervous about high altitudes going to Everest base camp, but now, because we’ve been higher, I am sort of hoping that we should be alright.

“I’m not as nervous as before as I know Frankie will be able to do it, so it’s more excitement than nervousness.”

Frankie said that when he gets to the top of the 4,160m-high Toubkal (13,500ft), he is going to “wave to my grandad”, because he did not get the chance to say goodbye in person. He added that after his grandfather died, he went “up a mountain and let a balloon go”, and that during his African adventure he will be even closer to him.

Frankie and Basia, a mountain guide, are raising money for Anthony Nolan, a UK stem cell charity, in memory her father after he died of myeloma, a form of blood cancer. To donate, go to justgiving.com/page/frankie-mcmillan-toubkal.