Brazilian pop star Dani Li dies after complications during liposuction

Dani Li, a 42 year old Brazilian pop star has died after complications during liposuction. The singer who is best known for her hit song ‘Eu sou da Amazonia,’ (I’m from the Amazon) died on the 24 January after complications during liposuction. Dani Li’s liposuction took place on the 19 January and the procedure took place in Pinhais in Brazil. However, she suffered complications and was rushed to a hospital in the nearby city of Curitiba.

Dani Li has left behind a seven-year old daughter and husband Marcelo Mira who told local media that “We are all very shaken by all this. The burial will be on Saturday.” (27 January). Fans have taken to social media to pay their respects to Dani Li whose full name is Danielle Fonseca Machado. One fan said on her Instagram “My condolences to all family and friends a great loss in music whilst another said: “Very hard to believe she is gone, so beautiful, a life ahead, rest in peace Dani.”

Dani Li’s song ‘Eu sou da Amazonia’ was released in 2014 and her last song ‘Guerra de Amor’ was released on 14 January. Her most popular songs were 'Vem Me Dizer', 'Pra Voce Ficar Comigo' and 'Caique'. The person who made Dani Li a household name was the poet Osmar Júnior, the pair met in 2008 and Osmar went on to become her producer.