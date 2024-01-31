Celebrated British photographer Brian Griffin has died at the age of 75. (Credit: Getty Images)

Celebrated British photographer Brian Griffin has died at the age of 75, his business partner has confirmed.

Vaughn George said in a statement: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce that my dear friend and business partner Brian Griffin passed away peacefully in his sleep. I am heartbroken but I will cherish every conversation, the time we spent together and all the wonderful experiences. Rest peacefully my friend.”

Griffin is considered to be a legend of the industry, having worked with some of the biggest names in music. His best-known work includes album covers such as Depeche Mode's 'A Broken Frame', as well as photographing other bands such as The Clash, Echo & The Bunnymen and Siouxsie and the Banshees.

The photographer also notably worked on a documentary with Sir Paul McCartney. He also worked with celebrities such as Dame Helen Mirren and Dame Vivienne Westwood.