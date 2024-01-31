Brian Griffin: legendary photographer who pictured iconic album covers for Depeche Mode and others dies aged 75
Griffin was known for his work with musical acts such as Depeche Mode and Echo & The Bunnymen
Celebrated British photographer Brian Griffin has died at the age of 75, his business partner has confirmed.
Vaughn George said in a statement: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce that my dear friend and business partner Brian Griffin passed away peacefully in his sleep. I am heartbroken but I will cherish every conversation, the time we spent together and all the wonderful experiences. Rest peacefully my friend.”
Griffin is considered to be a legend of the industry, having worked with some of the biggest names in music. His best-known work includes album covers such as Depeche Mode's 'A Broken Frame', as well as photographing other bands such as The Clash, Echo & The Bunnymen and Siouxsie and the Banshees.
The photographer also notably worked on a documentary with Sir Paul McCartney. He also worked with celebrities such as Dame Helen Mirren and Dame Vivienne Westwood.
Tributes have poured in for Griffin from the industry. Publishing house Nine eight Books, who used Griffin's image for one of their books, said: "We are very sorry to hear about the passing of the remarkable photographer Brian Griffin. He kindly allowed us to use his stunning shot of Siouxsie for Cathi Unsworth’s ‘Season of the Witch’. It was the only picture we ever considered. A true visionary. Rest in Peace Brian."
