2 . Clint Eastwood

At 92-years-old, Clint Eastwood has one of the longest careers of all Hollywood stars. He was born on 31 May 1930 and will turn 93 in a matter of days. He has been recognised with multiple awards and nominations for his work in film, television, and music including four Academy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award. He is one of a few very famous faces who do not have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo: Clint Eastwood in around 1966 (left) and in 2019 (right).