They say age is just a number, and these 11 celebrities prove just that as they all worked up until their late 80s and beyond - and some of them are still working now, even as they approach 100-years-old.
From acting to dancing, and presenting to writing, these famous faces prove another old adage too - do what you love and you’ll never work a day in life because, rather than take it easy in their twilight years, they all decided that they would rather continue to work in their chosen industries.
But, how have they changed over time? NationalWorld brings you a then and now photo gallery of some of the best stars of our generation (and the generations before us).
1. Dick Van Dyke
Actor Dick Van Dyke is an actor best known for his role as Bert, the cockney friend of Mary Poppins in timeless Disney family film Mary Poppins (1964). He was born on 13 December 1925, which means he is now aged 97 and will turn 98 later this year. His career spans more than seven decades and he is still acting today. Most recently, he performed on the latest US version of the Masked Singer reality show. Photo: Dick Van Dyke in 1967 (left) and in 2021 (right).
2. Clint Eastwood
At 92-years-old, Clint Eastwood has one of the longest careers of all Hollywood stars. He was born on 31 May 1930 and will turn 93 in a matter of days. He has been recognised with multiple awards and nominations for his work in film, television, and music including four Academy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award. He is one of a few very famous faces who do not have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo: Clint Eastwood in around 1966 (left) and in 2019 (right).
3. David Attenborough
David Attenborough is one of the country’s best loved media personalities. The national treasure is a broadcaster, biologist and natural historian who has been making nature-based TV programmes for more than eight decades - and he’s still going. His most recent series, Wild Isles, aired on BBC One earlier this year. Born on 8 May 1926, Attenborough is now 97, but he has not expressed any desire to retire. He will appear on Our Planet II later this year. Photo: David Attenborough in 1959 (left) and in 2022 (right).
4. Rita Moreno
One of the few stars to earn an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award), Moreno is an actress, dancer, and singer who began her career during the Golden Age of Hollywood. She was born on 11 December 1931, which means she is now 91 and will turn 92 later this year. Moreno is still active in the entertainment industry, and has roles in the 2023 films 80 for Brady and Fast X. Photo: Rita Moreno in 1952 (left) and 2023 (right)