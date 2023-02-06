Former Premier League footballer Christian Atsu is feared trapped under rubble after a huge earthquake in Turkey, according to reports from the Turkish media.
The Ghanaian international is one of a number of players missing from Turkish club Hatayspor. Goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup and Yeni Malatyaspor have also been reported missing.
The earthquake hit hard in Kahramanmaras in Turkey at 4am on Monday 6 February, affecting the area where Hatayspor is based. More than 1,800 people have died as a result of the earthquake with areas in Turkey and North Syria being damaged.
As worries increased for the winger, his former club Newcastle United tweeted: “Praying for some positive news @ChristianAtsu20” alongside a picture of their former winger.
Atsu, 31, played for Newcastle United between 2016 and 2021, he also had spells at both Chelsea and Everton earlier in his career.
Atsu was a key member of the Newcastle team which won the Championship title in 2016/17 under Rafael Benitez. He made a total of 121 appearances during his five year stint on Tyneside.
Atsu has made a total of 65 appearances for Ghana over the course of his career, he was a member of the team which reached the final of the African Cup of Nations in 2015, while also making the team of the tournament.
A clip of Atsu scoring a late free kick winner last night has widely circulated around social media with football fans from around the world sending their best wishes and praying for the footballer to be found.