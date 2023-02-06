Former Newcastle, Chelsea and Everton winger Christian Atsu has been reported missing by the Turkish media

Christian Atsu played for Newcastle between 2016 and 2021. (Getty Images)

Former Premier League footballer Christian Atsu is feared trapped under rubble after a huge earthquake in Turkey, according to reports from the Turkish media.

The Ghanaian international is one of a number of players missing from Turkish club Hatayspor. Goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup and Yeni Malatyaspor have also been reported missing.

As worries increased for the winger, his former club Newcastle United tweeted: “Praying for some positive news @ChristianAtsu20” alongside a picture of their former winger.

Atsu, 31, played for Newcastle United between 2016 and 2021, he also had spells at both Chelsea and Everton earlier in his career.

Atsu was a key member of the Newcastle team which won the Championship title in 2016/17 under Rafael Benitez. He made a total of 121 appearances during his five year stint on Tyneside.

Atsu has made a total of 65 appearances for Ghana over the course of his career, he was a member of the team which reached the final of the African Cup of Nations in 2015, while also making the team of the tournament.

