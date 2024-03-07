Christian Horner accuser reportedly suspended after Red Bull F1 boss cleared of inappropriate behaviour
New reports have suggested that the woman who accused Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner of inappropriate behaviour has been suspended by the company.
Controversy has embroiled the Formula One team after allegations were made against the team principal. Red Bull cleared Horner of the alleged inappropriate behaviour last week, however alleged messages and photos sent from Horner were leaked to the media and F1 bosses following the ruling.
The Telegraph has reported that the woman has been suspended on full pay following demands from Horner's wife, Geri Halliwell, that he cease all contact with the woman in question. The couple were seen at the F1 in Bahrain on Saturday amid the controversy hand-in-hand and putting on a defiant display.
Red Bull's statement in which they confirmed Horner was cleared read: "The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed. The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial. The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards."
Horner has vehemently denied the allegations throughout the investigation. After the alleged messages and photographer were leaked last week, Horner issued a fresh statement.
It read: "I will not comment on anonymous speculation, but to reiterate I have always denied the allegations. I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully cooperated with it every step of the way. "It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister, and it has concluded dismissing the complaint made. I remain fully focused on the start of the season."
