Christie Brinkley skin cancer: supermodel reveals diagnosis in Instagram update
and live on Freeview channel 276
Supermodel Christie Brinkley has announced that she has been diagnosed with skin cancer.
The 70-year-old model and actress took to Instagram, where she told her follower that she had been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a non-melanoma skin cancer. Sharing an image of her post-op with a bandage on the temple of her head, Brinkley told her followers: "The good news for me is we caught the basal cell carcinoma early. And I had great doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like an haute couture Dior"
The supermodel, who rose to fame on the cover of Sports Illustrated in the late 1970s and early 1980s, urged others to be "diligent with your sun protection" to avoid a similar diagnosis. She said: "I got serious a bit late so now for this ole mermaid/gardener, I’ll be slathering on my SPF 30, reapplying as needed, wearing long sleeves and a wide brim hat." Brinley added that she advised doing full body checks at regular periods. Brinkley described how a doctor came across it by chance during her daughter's appointment, saying: "I was lucky to find mine, because I was accompanying one of my daughters to HER check up .. The doctor was looking at each freckle with a magnifying glass… it wasn’t my appointment so I wasn’t going to say anything but at the VERY end I asked if he could just look at a little tiny dot I could feel as I applied my foundation .
"He took a look and knew immediately it needed a biopsy! He did it then and there! So make your own good luck by making that check-up appointment today. And slather up my friends!"
She also sent personal thanks to her medical team of Dr. Abraham, Dr. Anolik, Dr Geronemus, Dr Lloyd Hoffman at the Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York. Brinkley received messages from support from near and far after making the post, including from her daughter Alexa Ray Joel, whom she had during her marriage to singer-songwriter Billy Joel.
Alexa Ray said: "Love you Mom… let’s get Arnica cream & supplements, it’ll help your skin heal faster." Fans also sent their best wishes. One said: "So glad they caught it Christie heal well!" Another added: "Thank you for sharing! I just had two scary ones removed too and not enough of us talk about this here. Sending good healing vibes"
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.