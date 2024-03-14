Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Supermodel Christie Brinkley has announced that she has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

The 70-year-old model and actress took to Instagram, where she told her follower that she had been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a non-melanoma skin cancer. Sharing an image of her post-op with a bandage on the temple of her head, Brinkley told her followers: "The good news for me is we caught the basal cell carcinoma early. And I had great doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like an haute couture Dior"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The supermodel, who rose to fame on the cover of Sports Illustrated in the late 1970s and early 1980s, urged others to be "diligent with your sun protection" to avoid a similar diagnosis. She said: "I got serious a bit late so now for this ole mermaid/gardener, I’ll be slathering on my SPF 30, reapplying as needed, wearing long sleeves and a wide brim hat." Brinley added that she advised doing full body checks at regular periods. Brinkley described how a doctor came across it by chance during her daughter's appointment, saying: "I was lucky to find mine, because I was accompanying one of my daughters to HER check up .. The doctor was looking at each freckle with a magnifying glass… it wasn’t my appointment so I wasn’t going to say anything but at the VERY end I asked if he could just look at a little tiny dot I could feel as I applied my foundation .

"He took a look and knew immediately it needed a biopsy! He did it then and there! So make your own good luck by making that check-up appointment today. And slather up my friends!"

She also sent personal thanks to her medical team of Dr. Abraham, Dr. Anolik, Dr Geronemus, Dr Lloyd Hoffman at the Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York. Brinkley received messages from support from near and far after making the post, including from her daughter Alexa Ray Joel, whom she had during her marriage to singer-songwriter Billy Joel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad