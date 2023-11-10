Connor Burden, 20, was killed after being involved in a collision on Canvey Island last month, with his family paying tribute to the young man

Connor Burden, 20, was killed following a collision on Canvey Island on Friday 27 October. (Credit: Essex Police)

The family of a young man who was killed in a fatal collision near Southend-on-Sea has paid tribute to the "live wire in the family with the biggest heart".

Connor Burden, 20, suffered serious injuries when he was involved in a collision between an e-scooter and a van on Harvest Road, Canvey Island on Friday 27 October. He was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

In tribute to her son, Connor's mother said in a statement: “Losing my boy has left all his family and friends absolutely devastated. He was the live wire in the family with the biggest heart, he idolised his siblings especially his baby sister and thought the world of his friends around him.

She added: “As a family we are struggling to find a way to ever get through this but the support we have received from Connor’s friends and other family members has been so amazing. I know my boy would be proud of each and every one of them. Fly high my darling boy.”

Essex Police are continuing investigations into the incident and the young man's family is being supported by officers. The force has asked that anyone with any information or footage from the incident come forward to aid in the investigation.