Mum-of-12 Zoe said their energy bills have already increased from £240 a month to £400, despite not using the central heating during the summer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A mum-of-12 has given up hope of ever having a family holiday due to the cost of living crisis after energy bills doubled despite not having the heating on.

Zoe Sullivan, 44, and husband Ben, 47, already had big bills thanks to their enormous brood - Elisabeth, 17, Olivia, 15, twins Charlotte and Isabelle, 14, and Noah, 12.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They also have Eva, 10 and Toby, nine, twins Leah and Erin, six, Agnes, five, Joseph, three, and Florence, four months.

RAF serviceman Ben is winding down a 27-year career, meaning they will soon be faced with having to get a mortgage and moving out of military quarters.

Zoe said their energy bills have already increased from £240 a month to £400, despite not using the central heating during the summer.

They have two seven-seater cars, so have been hit by rocketing petrol prices too.

The family have not had a holiday in years but live near two beaches in Lossiemouth, Moray, so often go for walks and make do with daytrips.

They had hoped to be able to take the kids away, but saving are now being spent on groceries and bills.

Sullivan family L to R Back row - Evangeline, Charlotte, Isabelle, Noah, Olivia, Agnes, Ben, Toby Front row seated - Leah, Zoe with Florence, Erin, Joseph, Elisabeth. Credit: Zoe Sullivan / SWNS

Zoe fears bills could increase to £600 a month - unaffordable for the family - and said the prospect of using blankets this winter rather than central heating was scary.

Her savvy shopping means she spends £320 a week on groceries, which works out at around £21 per person on food.

The family will soon need to find a five-bedroom home which Zoe, and she and her husband gave up alcohol to save money, and neither smoke.

Stay-at-home mum Zoe said: “The jump in price is huge, we don’t use any more, it’s just the increase in price.

“We have lived in our house nearly 10 years, we used to pay around £200 to £250 a month, there’s no way we could afford to pay £600 or £700.

“It is really scary, there doesn’t seem to be any help for people.

“There’s no way we can meet these costs, what we would have put into savings is now going into food and bills.

“I have a budget of £320 a week for everything - food, toiletries, that would probably cover the shopping, some of the kids have lunches at school.

“I always shop around to get the cheapest things I can.

A mum-of-12 told how she has given up hope of ever having a family holiday due to the cost of living crisis - and fears how they will keep warm in winter after energy bills doubled despite not having the heating on. Credit: Zoe Sullivan / SWNS

The family said they are struggling despite very few luxuries.

They buy branded shampoo for the two sets of twin girls, due to their long hair.

Elisabeth, 17, has a job,

The younger kids have a treat of a Pepsi Max and chocolate bar on a Friday night, which Zoe does not want to have to give up.

Florence gets own-brand nappies, and Agnes, five, has a milk allergy which requires a more specialist diet.

The couple send six girls to dance lessons, while their oldest son plays football. And they have a cat which costs around a fiver a week.

The couple have previously resorted to putting groceries on a credit card but hope to be able to avoid that.

Zoe said it is impossible to avoid using a water heater which runs on gas, and she will have to give up buying Heinz baked beans in favour of own-brand ones unless the situation improves.

She said: “How much deficit are we going to get into if next year it’s £6,000 or £7,000?

“I don’t think it was as bad in the 70s.

“It’s all very frightening.

“The kids have never been abroad, I think we always thought ‘one day’, but the money is being spent on just living.

“We have got a big garden and we’re close to two beaches, rather than going on holiday we have family time.

“Six of the girls do dance lessons and our older boy does football, they are their passions, we don’t want to take that away.