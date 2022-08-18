Inflation increased more than expected in July, with the spike largely down to soaring food prices

A savvy shopper has shared how they saved almost £200 on their normal food shop using a simple hack that works at all of the major UK supermarkets.

The shopper purchased their food shopping online rather than in store and recommended making the most of an online cash-saving deal that can be used in the likes of Asda, Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s.

A shopper got £180 cashback by using a online deal for their food shop (Photo: Getty Images)

‘£180 saving for shopping as normal’

Writing in the UKPersonalFinance subreddit, the user said that money-saving website Topcashback is currently offering cashback at all of the major supermarkets when shoppers place an order for click and collect.

They said that shoppers can get £8 back on their first purchase, followed by 10% off all baby and toddler items after that - a deal that has managed to save them £180, just for shopping as normal.

Posting in the subreddit, the user explained: “If you place an online order for click and collect - Top cashback is currently offering cashback at all the major supermarkets.

“£8 back on your first click & collect purchase. Then after that you get 10% back on all baby & toddler items, both new and existing customers.

“It takes a while for the cashback to come through but if you’ll be spending that money anyway you might as well get it. I have about £180 in my top cashback account just for shopping as normal.

“It’s not just Tesco, they have similar offers at all the major supermarkets, and pretty much everywhere else.”

Shopping online rather than in store can help to cut costs, shoppers say (Photo: Getty Images)

Other users were quick to agree that shopping online can be a great way to reduce costs on a food shop, as it prevents idly adding unnecessary items to the trolley.

Fellow shoppers also recommended writing a strict shopping list and sticking to it to avoid overspending and buying more than you really need.

One user wrote: “One tip from me. Shopping online saves you money because you’re not habitually spotting things on shelves and tossing them into the trolley.

“If you establish a set shopping list, you can simply repeat the order with modifications which will help avoid the temptation to wander around other ‘online aisles’.”

Another agreed, adding: “I agree on this. You can shop inside your own kitchen and only buy what is needed, check expiration dates and tweak your trolley over a day or two.

As you see your bill increasing as you shop, it also allows you to make decisions without the pressure of getting home. Therefore you can just take things out and balance the books in your own sweet time.”

A third shopper advised taking the time to shop around for online deals to keep spending down, adding that some apps offer discounts.

They wrote: “To add to this, many apps offer discounts that help bring cost down, not massive, probably 15£ per purchase but it saves in the long run.”

Food prices driving inflation

The online shopping tips come as households across the UK try to cut down on costs as food and energy bills continue to rise.

New figures released on Wednesday (17 August) show that under-pressure households faced a worse-than-expected hit in July after the Consumer Prices Index inflation (CPI) reached 10.1% last month - the highest in more than 40 years.

The spike in inflation was largely driven by food prices, particularly bakery products, meat and vegetables, and household staples, including toilet rolls, toothbrushes and deodorants, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

It marks the biggest jump in the cost of living since February 1982, when CPI reached 10.4%, and is a significant increase from the 9.4% inflation in June.

Grant Fitzner, ONS chief economist, said: “A wide range of price rises drove inflation up again this month.

“Food prices rose notably, particularly bakery products, dairy, meat and vegetables, which was also reflected in higher takeaway prices.

“Price rises in other staple items, such as pet food, toilet rolls, toothbrushes and deodorants, also pushed up inflation in July.

“Driven by higher demand, the price for package holidays rose, after falling at the same time last year, while air fares also increased.

“The cost of both raw materials and goods leaving factories continued to rise, driven by the price of metals and food respectively.”